Shivaji Jayanti 2018: Wishes, Images, Photos, SMS, Facebook Status and WhatsApp Messages

The great Maratha ruler, Chhatrapati Shivaji, is revered as a leader who brought in innovative methods of war and military tactics to the battlefields.(Source: Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express) The great Maratha ruler, Chhatrapati Shivaji, is revered as a leader who brought in innovative methods of war and military tactics to the battlefields.(Source: Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s birth anniversary is celebrated as Shivaji Jayanti on February 19 every year. The great Maratha ruler is revered as a leader who brought in innovative methods of war and military tactics to the battlefield. He is believed to have encouraged the use of Marathi and Sanskrit in administration and court, in place of the Persian language. The warrior king is a member of the Bhonsle Maratha clan and was formally crowned as monarch (Chhatrapati) of his realm at Raigad. He died on April 3, 1680, after he fell ill with fever and dysentery.

Many of his followers across the world celebrate Shivaji Jayanti with a lot of fervour and excitement. In case you haven’t wished your loved ones yet, here is a selection of Shivaji Jayanti wishes you could go for.

* “Na shivshankar.. to kelashpati

Na lambodar. to Ganpati

Natmastak taya chardi

Jayane kali swrajye nirmiti

Tev majha ekch to.. Maha Raja Shivj Chatrpati”

The great Maratha ruler, SHivaji, is revered as a leader who brought in innovative methods of war and military tactics to the battlefields. (Source: Shivajijayanti.com) The great Maratha ruler, SHivaji, is revered as a leader who brought in innovative methods of war and military tactics to the battlefields. (Source: Shivajijayanti.com)

* “Andhar Far Jala

Ata Diva Pahije

Afjalkhan Far jale

Ata ek Jijaucha Shiva Pahije

shatkanchya yadnyatun

Uthali Ek Jwala

Dhaha Dishanchya tejatun

Arunoday Jahala

Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji”

Chhatrapati Shivaji is believed to have encouraged the use of Marathi and Sanskrit in administration and court, in place of the Persian language. (Source: Onamstatus.in) Chhatrapati Shivaji is believed to have encouraged the use of Marathi and Sanskrit in administration and court, in place of the Persian language. (Source: Onamstatus.in)

* “Eke Ratri Sahyadri hasala,

hastana to Disla,

Zali tyala Talvar Pritichi,

Ghetali Tyane Maratha Stapanechi,

Dhakhvli Jyane Takat Maratha Ekjutichi.

Ashi Kirti Hoti Raje Shivaji Maharajyachi”

The warrior king, Shivaji, is a member of the Bhonsle Maratha clan and was formally crowned as monarch (Chhatrapati) of his realm at Raigad. (Source: Moonsms.Blogspot.com) The warrior king, Shivaji, is a member of the Bhonsle Maratha clan and was formally crowned as monarch (Chhatrapati) of his realm at Raigad. (Source: Moonsms.Blogspot.com)

* “Talwari Tar Saglyanchya Hatat Hotya, Takat Tar Saglyanchya Mangatat Hoti, Pan SWARAJYA Sthapanyachi Icchha Fakt “MARATHI” Raktatach Hoti.. “JAI BHAVANI JAI SHIVAJI””

Chhatrapati Shivaji died on April 3, 1680, after he fell ill with fever and dysentery. (Source: GrayQuote.com) Chhatrapati Shivaji died on April 3, 1680, after he fell ill with fever and dysentery. (Source: GrayQuote.com)

* “Remember, my friend Remember about

A great leader

A great freedom fighter

Honor of Maharashtra

“Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj””

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd