Shivaji Jayanti 2018: Wishes, Images, Photos, SMS, Facebook Status and WhatsApp Messages

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s birth anniversary is celebrated as Shivaji Jayanti on February 19 every year. The great Maratha ruler is revered as a leader who brought in innovative methods of war and military tactics to the battlefield. He is believed to have encouraged the use of Marathi and Sanskrit in administration and court, in place of the Persian language. The warrior king is a member of the Bhonsle Maratha clan and was formally crowned as monarch (Chhatrapati) of his realm at Raigad. He died on April 3, 1680, after he fell ill with fever and dysentery.
Many of his followers across the world celebrate Shivaji Jayanti with a lot of fervour and excitement. In case you haven’t wished your loved ones yet, here is a selection of Shivaji Jayanti wishes you could go for.
* “Na shivshankar.. to kelashpati
Na lambodar. to Ganpati
Natmastak taya chardi
Jayane kali swrajye nirmiti
Tev majha ekch to.. Maha Raja Shivj Chatrpati”
* “Andhar Far Jala
Ata Diva Pahije
Afjalkhan Far jale
Ata ek Jijaucha Shiva Pahije
shatkanchya yadnyatun
Uthali Ek Jwala
Dhaha Dishanchya tejatun
Arunoday Jahala
Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji”
* “Eke Ratri Sahyadri hasala,
hastana to Disla,
Zali tyala Talvar Pritichi,
Ghetali Tyane Maratha Stapanechi,
Dhakhvli Jyane Takat Maratha Ekjutichi.
Ashi Kirti Hoti Raje Shivaji Maharajyachi”
* “Talwari Tar Saglyanchya Hatat Hotya, Takat Tar Saglyanchya Mangatat Hoti, Pan SWARAJYA Sthapanyachi Icchha Fakt “MARATHI” Raktatach Hoti.. “JAI BHAVANI JAI SHIVAJI””
* “Remember, my friend Remember about
A great leader
A great freedom fighter
Honor of Maharashtra
“Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj””
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App