Shah Rukh Khan’s second wax statue in his signature pose unveiled at Madame Tussauds Delhi; see pics

Madame Tussauds Delhi, which was inaugurated last year on November 30, has an interesting line-up of wax figures. From Salman Khan riding a cycle rickshaw and Anil Kapoor from Slumdog Millionaire conducting Kaun Banega Crorepati? to PM Narendra Modi greeting the public with a namaste to late APJ Abdul Kalam waving with a beautiful smile on his face, the museum housed in the heritage building ‘Regal Cinema’ has attracted many in the last five months.

It is only imperative that Shah Rukh Khan, also known as the Badshah of Bollywood finds his rightful place here. Even though the actor’s figure was installed last year, it was the one without his signature pose. As a part of a special interactive and entertaining-theme zone, his second wax statute was unveiled in all its glory, with the superstar spreading his arms in a dreamy, romantic manner, which has been a craze among his fans.

Khan’s statue was seen in an ink blue bandhgala jacket dotted with gold buttons and a pink pocket square that was paired with a simple, black dhoti pant and black shoes. His hair was slicked back to near perfection.

Anshul Jain, general manager, and director, Merlin Entertainments India Pvt. Ltd. said in a statement, “I invite you to meet SRK from April 5 onwards at our Delhi attraction. We are extremely pleased to create Shah Rukh Khan’s second figure and bring it to his fans. Given his immense popularity and stature, the figure called for a special unveiling. We will introduce more such additions in the future. Keep visiting us.”

The figure was also shown around parts of central and old Delhi for the fans to enjoy. Needless to say, it received an overwhelming response.

What’s your take on the latest staute? Does it look like the superstar? Let us know in the comments below.

