Say no to surgeries for face tightening, embrace safer methods

Laser skin tightening is a no downtime procedure that improves facial skin tone and reduces fine lines and wrinkles. For some patients, it is also considered 'facelift insurance', as it can put off the need for a more invasive procedure for many years.

With age, facial skin becomes progressively lax, sagging along the jawbone and under the eyes, and many opt for surgeries for this. Experts suggest people can go for pain-free cosmetic technology to attain a youthful appearance.

Nitin S Walia, senior consultant, Dermatology at BLK Super Specialty Hospital and Navjot Singh Arora, consultant dermatologist at Dermaheal Clinic, have given a few inputs:

* Botox’s contribution on the other hand, not only helps in elimination of fine lines and wrinkles but also droops at the angle of lips and correction of neck lines. It also helps achieve a slimmer and well defined jaw line. A botox injection takes a short time to administer and fixes fine lines conveniently and non-invasively.

* Injectable skin fillers have added new dimensions to the field of cosmetic dermatology, allowing new forms of facial rejuvenation and wrinkle treatment without surgery. Fillers are designed to increase tissue volume (as with lip augmentation), and improve the skin’s overall contour.

* Platelet-rich plasma injections help in the generation of healthier cell production and a youthful appearance. Advanced facial skin sagging requires a necklift, a midface lift, and significant upper and lower eyelid skin excess requires a blepharoplasty. The goal is subtle, natural-looking results that make you look better, not different.

* Saggy skin is basically a part and parcel of ageing which will occur at some point of time, but it can be delayed to a great extent with the regular use of sun protection (with the help of sunscreens and physical barriers) and application of stable forms of vitamin C and aloe vera.

