Saved by design

A collapsible load carrying kit for hilly areas, a PCR first responder redesigned to increase the first response team’s efficiency and an assistive menstrual aid to help women with cerebral palsy, are just some of the final year degree projects of the students of the Department of Industrial Design, School of Planning and Architecture, Delhi, that are on display at the Visual Arts Gallery at India Habitat Centre. Conceived and executed by the students, these innovative prototypes range from public safety to wellness, healthcare, transport and furniture.

The 19 design stories are interventions that aim to address cultural pain points. Highlights from the exhibition that is on till May 28:

Smart Vegetables Vending Cart: Solving the last mile problem is Kumar Skand’s Internet of Things [IoT]-based vegetable cart geared towards increasing the shelf life of the produce. The project also proposes a farm-to-farm model where domestic organic waste can be collected in the cart and sent to the farm for compost generation.

Traffic Management: This project explores design solutions for drivers, pedestrians as well as the traffic police. Arjit Debnath has proposed an IoT-based next generation traffic signal integrated with information for the pedestrian and the police personnel, to avoid both mishaps as well as delays.

Urban Bamboo Furniture: In an attempt to introduce bamboo to the urban furniture market, Monikuntala Das employs new techniques of bending and joining bamboo to develop cleaner lines that match contemporary sensibilities. Both sustainable and environment-friendly, bamboo also allows for aesthetically pleasing furniture.

3D Printing Modular Architecture: Addressing the current congested urban scenario, Lunkim Tingneilam Khongsai has developed a modular dwelling unit by exploiting the multiple benefits of 3D printing technology.

Through 3D printing, the house is constructed as a kit of parts that can be extended. The model allows for climatic considerations to be incorporated into the construction of the house and is also cost-efficient as it uses local resources.

Vita: A memory album created for the visually challenged, designed by Prachi Thakre, is a combination of two devices — a recorder which is built into their canes that captures both audio and olfactory experiences, and a player onto which these recordings can be transferred.

