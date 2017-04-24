Cannot use foul languages or numbers as baby names: Russia passes Bill

Wouldn’t it be great if such a law could be applied to Indian pet names? (Source: Thinkstock Images) Wouldn’t it be great if such a law could be applied to Indian pet names? (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Parents have the discretion of naming their kids whatever they want, as we’ve discussed ad nauseum when the recent uproar over the young Taimur’s name got certain sections of the Indian populace up in arms against celebrity parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. But then there are parents who often do take their naming prerogative a tad bit too far – from calling a girl Viagra to naming a boy Facebook. But Russia would no longer stand up for such nonsense.

Russia’s State Duma recently passed a Bill that prohibits parents from registering names of their children as numbers, foul words, titles or abbreviations. However, a hyphenated dual surname–uniting the surnames of both mother and father, is allowed.

Valentina Petrenko, who introduced a Bill to the state Duma on April 21, 2016, maintains that the motive of such an initiative is to protect the rights of children.

Children often fall victim to the whims and fancies of their parents. And the situation seems to be worse in Russia. According to a report in RT, in 2002 a child was named ‘BOCh rVF 260602’, that stood for ‘biological object of human species’. The Moscow registration office had refused to register this name.

In the past, children have been given similar outlandish names like Air Traffic Controller, Lancelot, Lexus or even Lettuce.

“Most children with those names are subject to bullying at kindergartens and schools and usually feel outlaws. The names cannot be changed by children before the age of 14,” Pavel Krasheninnikov, the head of Duma committee for state construction and legislation, told TASS. The Bill intends to eradicate this situation, and prevent children from being teased and bullied.

Well, if only one could apply the same law for pet names in India, right?!

First Published on: April 24, 2017 4:56 pm

