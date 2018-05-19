Royal Wedding 2018: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding vows, kiss and other epic moments

Royal Wedding 2018: After the ceremony, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle began their carriage procession through Windsor. (Source: AP) Royal Wedding 2018: After the ceremony, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle began their carriage procession through Windsor. (Source: AP)

The Royal Wedding took place with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchanging the vows at the St George’s Chapel in England on May 19. The newlywed couple, who will now be known as Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were spotted gazing into each other’s eyes throughout the event and many social media users spotted these warm loving vibes between the two.

The royal family, hundreds of celebrity guests such as David Beckham, George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, Priyanka Chopra and millions of viewers across the globe witnessed the grand wedding in the quaint English town.

People cheered as the beautiful Markle walked down the aisle accompanied by Prince Charles and 10 young page boys and bridesmaids, while Harry waited in a dark formal military dress.

Dressed in a magnificent white wedding gown designed by Clare Waight Keller, she mesmerised onlookers as she walked to the church. Once the ceremony was concluded, the newlyweds shared their first kiss as husband and wife, after which they began their carriage procession through Windsor. The couple was greeted with cheers from thousands of people who lined up at the streets to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds.

Steal a glance at some epic moments from the grand ceremony.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share their first kiss as husband and wife on the steps outside St George’s Chapel

‘You look amazing’ – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at fairytale wedding

‘Power of love’: Bishop Curry wows as he addresses at the royal wedding

Meghan Markle arrives wearing a dress by British designer Claire Waight Keller.

David and Victoria Beckham, George and Amal Clooney arrive at Windsor for the royal wedding

Royal Wedding 2018: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s scintillating moments together at the Windsor Castle are winning hearts on the Internet.

