Romanian teen model auctions her virginity for €2.3 million online

Fame and fashion industries go hand-in-hand, and models of lingerie brands are no strangers to this. But this 18-year-old, aspiring lingerie model has hit international headlines but for a rather unusual reason, and no it’s not for being featured in some magazine or wearing the most expensive diamond studded bikini. It’s safe to say that Aleexandra Kefren has surprised the world by auctioning her virginity for a whopping €2.5 million (around Rs 17 crore)!

Kefren ignited a firestorm late last year after she disclosed on a TV show that she had put up her first sexual experience for a minimum of $1 million in an auction through a German escort service.

The model said she had received ample of offers since her plans were revealed before closing the deal only recently. According to the agency, Cinderella Escorts, an unidentified “very friendly” Hong Kong businessman has been set as the highest bidder, and the auction is closed now.

The model from Bucharest, Romania, in a statement said that a hotel in Germany has been booked for the tryst. Her statement further added, “I would never have dreamed that the bid would go so high and we would reach € 2.3 million. This is really a dream come true.”

Heavily criticised on social media and the community she defended her decision and asked, “How many would possibly forgo their first time in retrospect if they could have 2.3 million euros instead? Everyone has to ask himself this question. Of course, there will be different opinions, but everyone should be able to represent and live their own.”

Her family’s not happy about her decision either, and threatened to disown her. However, that did not deter the young woman from going ahead with her plans. During her TV interview with This Morning show, she said she needed to raise money to “stop her struggling parents being evicted” and to pay for university fees. Though, it later emerged that her father who is a cop and mother, a pharmacist are quite well-off.

“It was felt as a taboo that I can do with my body what I want,” the statement quoted Kefren. She stood by her stand and further added, “I wanted to sell my virginity with Cinderella Escorts rather than giving it to a future friend who might have left me anyway. And I think many other girls have the same attitude.”

The agency, which will be taking 20 per cent of the bidding amount, boast that they have overflowing offers from many such girls around the world who want to auction their virginity. The company, however, specifies that they make all arrangements, promotes safe sex and stays nearby “if something happens”. Also highlighting that the girl can “break up the date anytime”.

