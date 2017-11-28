Silver jewellery: 7 reasons to choose it over gold

Silver jewellery is more affordable than gold. (Source: File Photo) Silver jewellery is more affordable than gold. (Source: File Photo)

It’s more affordable, need not be stored away in a locker and adds a lot of style — these are some of the reasons why you could go for silver rather than gold jewellery, say experts.

Experts at Jaypore.com and Bhavya Chawla, Chief Stylist at Voonik.com have listed why silver is in:

* Silver jewellery is more affordable and also, gold jewellery designs can be replicated easily in silver. Customers are moving towards silver jewellery as it has loads of interesting designs and is great to complement your outfit for day to day wear.

* Of late, there has been an invasion of silver and gold combined jewellery on different fashion stores on the internet. Earlier, it was restricted to wearing gold and silver on the same look, but now it’s a prevailing trend. You will see celebrities adopting this stye of jewellery as well.

* Customer’s interest is shifting towards tribal ethnic and offbeat jewellery designs. Tribal jewellery — ranging from pendant necklaces, jhumkas and statement rings that tell a story — is a big trend in this season.

* Silver can be encrusted with any stone easily as opposed to gold.

* Unlike gold, it can be safely kept at home rather than keeping in lockers.

* Adopting silver jewellery for various occasions can elevate your look instantly. For your traditional outings, you can opt for oxidised silver jewellery and look stunning. Silver jhumkas, tribal necklaces will give you an edge in style.

For classy and elegant evenings, opt for silver dainty jewellery pieces which includes silver studs or drop earrings. You can also opt for thin delicate bracelets to look gorgeous.

