Propose Day 2018: Things to Keep in Mind While Proposing

“Love isn’t something you find, love is something that finds you,” said the popular American actor Loretta Young. And if you have found your perfect partner, there is no better day than Propose Day to ask them to be yours forever. However, it isn’t easy to plan a proposal and several things need to planned and kept in mind before popping the questions. Moreover, make sure that you and your partner are on the same page before you put in all that effort. Wondering how to go ahead with the proposal? Fret not. To make things easier for you, we have listed seven creative ways through which you can propose and make the moment special. If you already have something planned, take a look at these ideas to better your existing one. Make this Propose day memorable and cherish the date for the rest of your life.

Take Them Down the Memory Lane

If you are someone who remembers dates or have a partner would appreciate all the brainstorming, then planning a nostalgic proposal is your thing. Re-live the initial moments of your dating period by taking your partner to all those places that you visited when you relationship began. If your memory allows, order the same food and drinks. However, you don’t have to stress too much for this. If you don’t remember the first date venue or did not like it enough, pick a moment that you would want to re-live. Recreate the same and pop the question.

Message Proposal

If your written words express your emotions more than the said ones, then maybe proposing with via a message could do it for you. However, don’t be boring by just writing a note and giving it. Add a bit of twist by leaving love notes, questions, puzzles for your partner before asking them to marry you. You could also do this by dropping them text messages if leaving notes is not possible. Moreover make it more special by adding a gift or two along the way.

Trust Walk

If your partner loves surprises and trusts you enough to wear a blind fold, then maybe a blindfolded trust walk to a beautiful location could be your thing. You could either take your partner to your their favourite or just a place that means something to you guys. However, don’t take the usual route and drop wrong hints to mislead them.

All about Music

Now to plan a musical proposal, you don’t have to be a die hard musician. Making it both romantic and memorable, you can hire a band and give them a playlist that resonates with the mood or is something that you both relate with. Pick a place, set the mood right and let the music do the talking.

Silver Screen Moment

To make this plan work, all you will need is a home theatre. Now you don’t have to buy one to organise this proposal. Hiring one or borrowing from a friend would also do. For this, you could either make a video of the two of you and play it before popping the question or if you want it to be an absolutely surprise without any spoiler hints, then play your favourite movie and pick a right moment to pop the question.

Written in the Air

Now, this might be a very romantic way of proposing but could lighten your wallet a bit. Tie up with an aviation agency that either does skywriting or sky banners. Take your special someone out on a day date near the area and let the sky do the talking.

