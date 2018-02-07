Propose Day 2018 Special: Romantic ideas to confess your love

Here are 10 quirky ways to propose to your partner on this Propose Day. (Source: Pixabay) Here are 10 quirky ways to propose to your partner on this Propose Day. (Source: Pixabay)

Happily-in-love couples would agree that they do not really need one day to celebrate the love and commitment they harbour for each other. Celebrated on February 8, this day is important, especially if you are planning to declare your love to the person you are absolutely smitten by. While planning a perfect date, gifting him/her a beautiful bunch of roses and popping the question may be too mainstream, here are some unique yet romantic ideas on how to propose to that special someone.

Here are 10 people who have simply outdone themselves — sometimes taking four years or breaking the law to even putting their life at risk (don’t ask us the sense in that, but women like the daredevilry, so it’s okay) — while asking their partners to marry them.

The one with the 365-Day proposal

What could be called as some serious perseverance, Dean proposed to his girlfriend Jennifer every day for a whole year, without her knowing that’s 365 times. That is up until she finally does, and her reaction is priceless. Check the video here:

Dave’s Accelerator Proposal

As far as cute nerdy proposals go, this proposal is exponentially nerdier than the rest. Dave Mosher — whose then-girlfriend Kendra was a science writer — got a physicist friend of his to contact her, saying he had the scoop on a ‘rare crystalline deposit’ found as residue of experiments in the Realistic Heavy Ion Collider at the Brookhaven National Laboratory — in simple terms, a particle accelerator. Dave led Kendra into the accelerator, in which — to her surprise — she did find a crystalline deposit, with a ring attached to it. Check the video here:

When the guy falls off the building

Although this proposal could have gone horribly wrong, it really didn’t and resulted in something rather wonderful. Thanks to the careful planning by John and his friends, Brooke, John’s girlfriend did not have the slightest idea as to what the biggest fright of her life would lead to. When John lost his balance while trying to catch the proposal ring his friend tossed in his direction, Brooke rushes to the edge of the terrace. There she finds him, bouncing on a trampoline, very much alive, and popping the question. Check the video here:

Home Depot Marriage Proposal

Flash mobs as wedding proposals have become common, this proposal will make you wonder about its setting. There are no posh malls or amusement parks or picturesque locations. Spencer Stout proposed to his boyfriend Dustin at a Home Depot in Salt Lake City in the US. The Home Depot played a catalyst in bringing Spencer and Dustin together, for that’s where Dustin took Spencer after their first date to show him the materials he used for his home improvement projects for his house in Los Angeles. Spencer took three months to perfect every aspect of his proposal plan before finally putting up the show, and producing the ring. Check the video here:

The White House proposal

US Marine Corps captain Matthew Phelps proposed marriage to his boyfriend at the White House and became the first gay man to do so. And if you are wondering why the White House, then that’s where Phelps met Ben Schock for the first time — at the LGBT Pride Month Reception. According to the Huffington Post, “When we received an invitation from the Military Partners and Families Coalition to attend the White House holiday tour, the coincidence that it would be the six-month anniversary of our first date — and also to the White House — was too big not to capitalise on.”

Epic Marriage Proposal From 26 Countries, 4 Years In The Making

Jack Hyer had been asking his girlfriend to marry him for four long years before he actually put all his clips from 26 different countries together to propose to her. And the indispensable reaction video was also added later. Check the video here:

The live lip-dub proposal

Isaac Lamb proposed to Amy Frankel in the most theatrical way possible. He enlisted the help of over 60 family members and friends who appeared in his lip-dub proposal choreographed to the tune of ‘Marry You’ by Bruno Mars. Check the video here:

The Biker Who Stopped Traffic And Broke The Law For Love

Hector ‘Tank’ Martinez gathered some 300 of his biker ‘bros’ and brought traffic in one of Los Angeles’ busiest streets to a halt to propose to his then long-time girlfriend Paige. Martinez made sure that the bikes gave off pink exhaust fumes to fit the occasion. In case you are wondering, no charges were filed against Martinez and his partners in crime (in this case literally). Check the video here:

The one with the meme proposal

Timothy Tiah knew that Audrey loved ‘9Gag/Reddit kind of stuff’. An idea crossed his mind in which he visualised a meme that said ‘Shorty (Audrey) Y U No Marry Me?’. He decided to share their story in the format of viral Internet memes. Check the video here:

The Long Exposure Proposal

When North Carolina-based photographer Derek Childress proposed to his girlfriend, Emily, it was ‘timed to perfection’. Well, it had to be, given that it was a long exposure time lapse video (shot over three nights) of his message in lights. The final image was made up of approximately 800 individual 10 second exposures. Watch Derek as he labours over his labour of love (romance is in the puns) here. Check the video here:

