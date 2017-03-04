Priyanka Chopra reveals her 3 favourite DIY recipes for healthy skin and hair

Want a healthy glow? Try Priyanka Chopra’s DIY recipes. (Source: AP) Want a healthy glow? Try Priyanka Chopra’s DIY recipes. (Source: AP)

It won’t be an understatement to say that the current darling of the West, Priyanka Chopra is on a fashionable roll. The actress who has been wowing us with her red carpet appearances not only impressed us with her sartorial choices but also her beauty looks. One thing which we noticed is her flawless skin and it got us thinking if we can ever get that glow too.

Looks like lady luck is shining on us because recently, the Quantico star got together with Vogue and shared some DIY beauty secrets that she learnt from her mom and women in general who use natural products.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2017: Is white Priyanka Chopra’s favourite colour for Oscars red carpet?

Here are three of her super easy recipes:

Body scrub

The actress claims that this body scrub is an exfoliator and hydrater as it moisturises and heals your skin. The first step is to pour one cup of gram flour (besan) into a bowl and then add one tablespoon of yoghurt to it – the proportion can vary depending on how much scrub you are making. Once, this is done, make sure that you mix the ingredients well to form a paste. Then, squeeze a little lemon into it.

For some extra goodness, you can throw in some sandalwood powder and some turmeric powder into the mixture. Just be careful that you don’t add too much turmeric as it can leave behind a yellowish tinge on your skin.

Apply it on your skin and let it dry. Once it dries up, rub in a circular motion to remove it and wash off the excess.

Note: If your paste turns out to be dry, you can add some milk into it.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra stuns in a bronzed look during her second appearance at New York Fashion Week

Lip scrub

Keeping her pout exfoliated and hydrated is a must for Chopra and she opts for this simple recipe to help her out. Start with a little sea salt and add vegetable glycerine to it. Now, pour in some rose water and mix it well. Apply the liquid and let it rest for a while. Wipe off and you are kiss-ready!

Scalp treatment

This scalp treatment is good for dry scalp and dandruff. Start with a bowl of yoghurt, as it helps hydrate the scalp. Then add a teaspoon of honey in it and break an egg into the mixture. Apply it on your scalp and hair and keep it on for 30 mins. Rinse it off using baby shampoo or just plain warm water.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd