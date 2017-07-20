Avoid crash dieting; prepare yourself for the wedding season in right way

Excessive dieting or a crash diet will also make your skin and hair dull and lifeless. (Source: File Photo) Excessive dieting or a crash diet will also make your skin and hair dull and lifeless. (Source: File Photo)

Wedding planning is a hectic activity when one has to pick not only the right date but also the outfit. Looking radiant and picture-perfect on your big day requires prepping well in advance, and this includes opting for right nutritional diet and embracing fitness activities.

Sangeeta Velaskar, Vice President and Head, Medical Services and R&D, Kaya Limited, has listed the guide to prepare yourself for the wedding season.

* Ensure your hair is healthy: Girls sometimes may face hair fall or changes in hair texture due to a variety of reasons. Consult a doctor to better understand your hair health at least six months prior to be able to take corrective measures, and ensure lustrous and luscious locks on your big day.

* Vitamins: Start taking vitamins for longer, shinier hair and glowing skin. Don’t know where to start and what would work best for your body? Consult a doctor. Biotin and Vitamin C are the most basic ones to consume. Iron rich foods are spinach, oysters and cashews but you could take supplements too. Don’t forget Vitamin C — especially for the skin, it makes the skin look healthier and gives it a glow.

* Fitness and nutrition: Avoid crash dieting before your wedding by starting a fitness and nutrition plan well in advance. You want to look healthy and glowing on the big day, instead of exhausted and weak. Keep track of your daily food and nutrition intake to keep a check on what you are consuming and what fitness routine works best for you. Excessive dieting or a crash diet will also make your skin and hair dull and lifeless.

* Make your hair look healthy and glossy: A colour enhancing gloss treatment will keep your locks shiny on your wedding day. Regular trims are essential to ensure that your hair grows in a healthy manner and looks neat. Go for sessions of deep conditioning and hair health well in advance. This ensures that your hair has enough time to repair itself and look glossy and gorgeous on your wedding day.

Disha Meher, National Expert – Skin and Nails from Lakmé Salon, decoded ways to look glowing at your wedding .

* Waxing services should be performed on 3-4 weeks of hair growth. If you do not usually get waxed, begin a few months before your wedding day to avoid an adverse reaction to the wax.

* Get a body polish to gently exfoliate your skin to get a ‘glowing look’.

* It is recommended that you leave only hair styling and makeup services for your wedding day and complete all other care and grooming services much ahead.

