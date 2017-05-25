Planning to revamp your house? Say yes to eco-friendly flooring

Go for eco-friendly flooring to revamp your house. (Source: ThinkStock Images) Go for eco-friendly flooring to revamp your house. (Source: ThinkStock Images)

Create a healthy environment at home by choosing eco-friendly flooring.

Suresh Kumar Mansukhani, Country Head, Junckers — a Denmark-based flooring brand, and Ashish Gupta, Director at Delhi-based InLiving, a retailer of solid wood furniture, list the benefits:

Eco-friendly flooring can add beauty to your house without the addition of harmful chemicals. In addition, these floorings are processed without harming the environment. The options are broad enough that regardless of what type of floor you are interested in, there is an eco-friendly flooring solution that will meet your needs.

Opting for eco-friendly flooring may not only help improve the health of your family by keeping harsh chemicals out of your house but also makes sure that you are not depleting natural resources.

Another advantage which makes the choice of eco-friendly flooring popular is the fact that wood can be reused for different purposes such as energy production or making furniture. Reclaimed wood has been harvested years before so it is more stable and durable than a new one, which comes from a far younger tree.

Unlike engineered flooring which has just a thin wear layer, eco-friendly flooring can be sanded and refinished, if needed, after many years of use.

Eco-friendly flooring is an innovative hardwood flooring product that can either be nailed to a traditional wood sub floor or, in most cases, can be glued to an aged concrete slab.

Avoid products that are built of foam and opt for wool or cotton instead. You can also check with the store to find out if any flame retardants have been used and if you are looking for savings in the long run, then eco-friendly products are a good way to go.

