Prince George and Princess Charlotte steal the thunder at Pippa Middleton’s wedding

Pippa Middleton, radiant in a custom-made gown, married a wealthy financier Saturday with a party of senior royals, including her sister, looking on.

She and hedge fund manager James Matthews married at a church in rural England.

The wedding party included Prince George, a page boy at 3, and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte, a bridesmaid. Both wore special outfits when they arrived with their mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, Pippa’s sister.

Prince William and Prince Harry arrived together wearing formal suits. Matthews, smiling broadly, arrived in formal wear shortly before his bride-to-be.

Middleton came to the church accompanied by her father Michael in a vintage convertible. She wore a custom wedding gown designed by Giles Deacon, a long veil by prominent hat-maker Stephen Jones, and a tiara. Father and daughter had a quiet moment together before entering the church.

Tennis star Roger Federer and his wife were among the guests.

Well-wishers and hordes of reporters gathered outside the church grounds on a day of sporadic rain mixed with periods of sunshine.

The service was conducted by the Rev. Nick Wynne-Jones. Church bells were ringing as the couple emerged after their vows.

After the ceremony at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, west of London, a lavish private reception will be held a the bride’s parents’ estate in nearby Bucklebury.

The bride’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, have had an elaborate glass marquee built on the grounds of their estate for the reception. Guests were advised to bring two outfits so they could change after the wedding ceremony.

The airspace above both villages has been closed to prevent intrusive press crews from flying overhead or launching drones to get video footage.

There is speculation Harry will bring his American girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, to the reception. Their relationship has become serious in recent months, with Harry speaking out to ask the press to respect their privacy.

