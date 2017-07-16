Pick fragrances according to your personality

For the person who loves meeting new people and a big social gathering makes you feel energised and charged up, then extroverts like you can choose a fragrance that is a mix of spicy and woody notes. (Source: File Photo) For the person who loves meeting new people and a big social gathering makes you feel energised and charged up, then extroverts like you can choose a fragrance that is a mix of spicy and woody notes. (Source: File Photo)

Have a hyper personality? Go for woody notes. The introvert ones can pick out fragrances like Fijian water and cherry blossom, say experts.

Shikhee Agrawal, Head Trainer at The Body Shop, and Rohit Kumar Agrawal, founder at Perfumebooth.com, have listed a guide to help you out:

* The hyper: For the person who loves meeting new people and a big social gathering makes you feel energised and charged up, then extroverts like you can choose a fragrance that is a mix of spicy and woody notes.

Typically the perfumes with dominant ingredients such as vanilla, grapefruit and sandalwood would add oomph and enhance the magnetism of your personality.

* The introverts: If shy, reserved and deep thinkers are traits synonymous to your personality, then choose a scent that is subtle and serene. Aquatic, Fijian water and cherry blossoms work great for your personality.

* Elegant and classy: If you like to stand out in the crowd and make a statement, then opt for fragrances that are dominant in oriental ingredients such as amber, musk and vanilla.

* Free spirited and easy going: The ones who live in the present and are happy-go-lucky kinds, it is their positive and cheerful personality that draws people towards them. Pure fruity and citrus fragrances work great for this category. Think of ingredients like passion fruit, peaches, grapefruits and a tinge of lemon while deciding what perfume to buy.

* Passionate romantics: If you are a jolly person and you are enchanted by the monsoon season, layer yourself with the mesmerising aroma of jasmine and rose. White musk can be your perfect accessory to woo your partner.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App