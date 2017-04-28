Penchant for gold jewellery remains unfazed on Akshaya Tritiya

It may be considered auspicious to buy gold on the day of Akshay Tritiya that is celebrated on Friday, it is definitely not the corporate trend anymore, says experts. They feel that the consumers are buying gold not for the investment goods but for attaining the prosperity along with virtuous vibes.

Manju Koothari, Creative Director, Entice and Kapil Hetamsaria, CEO and Co-founder, VelvetCase.com listed down the purchasing trends during Akshaya Tritiya

* Gold is synonymous with jewellery in India and no matter the price, the penchant for gold jewellery remains unfazed and continues to be the dominant purchase driver on Akshay Tritiya.

* With changing times, people are visibly shifting their focus towards diamond jewellery having gold as the base metal.

* People are opting for gold with a bit of fusion elements and precious metals like white, yellow gold and even rose gold which is the new trend in town.

* Traditional and heavy jewellery in gold, bold statement necklaces and gold coins are a few popular purchasing trends noticed during this festival.

* Artisanal Jewellery is also coming into the mainstream. There has also been a lot of growth in the Silver Jewellery market, especially Silver Swarovski Jewellery.

* Higher footfalls are estimated to be seen on every day wear diamond jewellery whereas the bend towards other gold base jewellery will remain consistent.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now