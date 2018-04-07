Pakistan all set to open its first school for transgender community

The institute will formally open on April 15 this year with a strength of 40 students from the transgender community. The institute will formally open on April 15 this year with a strength of 40 students from the transgender community.

In a historic move, Pakistan is all set to open the country’s first educational and vocational training institute for its transgender community. The one-of-its-kind school, set up in Lahore will be called “The Gender Guardian” and will start its operations from April 15 this year. The great news comes days after the country saw its first transgender TV news anchor.

The institute has been founded by Asif Shahzad with the help of a local NGO, the Exploring Future Foundation. According to Shahzad, after the opening of the Lahore centre, they plan to expand in two other Pakistani cities — Karachi and capital Islamabad, the Dawn reported.

More than 40 aspiring pupils from the transgender community have already registered and are very excited about the to-be-launched school, according to the school’s founder. The institution which will have 12 years of academic education — from the primary level to higher secondary level, will have 15 faculty members. Not just the students but out of the 15 teaching staff three are from the transgender community.

“The school will also impart technical education, such as fashion designing, beautician and hair styling courses, graphic designing, computer and mobile repairing, among others,” the report added.

There will be an opening ceremony in Lahore at Gaddafi Stadium’s Alhamra Hall and several celebrities from the film and TV industry is expected to attend the event.

