Easy tips to enhance your home decor

Beat the winter blues by painting your home in fresh, warm shades to completely transform the space. Invest in organic ceramics, wool rugs, carpets, suggest experts.

Team Jaypore and Tania Rogers, Senior Designer at HomeLane.com, have given a few ideas:

* If you can’t choose a single colour for a room go for the colour blocking trend. It is the perfect remedy to the winter blues and you can pick several contrasting shades together for an extra impact.

* An uplifting tone that sits between turquoise and blue, teal is the perfect shade to use to give a room a brighter look. It works particularly well when combined with fresh white and looks fantastic with pale blonde wood, as can be seen here. The simple lines of the furniture give a modern feel while the teal rug adds a decorative touch and links to the wall colour.

* Paint your home in fresh, warm shades to completely transform the space. A warm tone that won’t feel cold in low light is perfect. You could try a dusky pink or a muted earthy tone for a warming lift.

* Emphasize spaces by adding flower vases throughout your home. This provides instant cheer and brings nature to you, even when it is too cold to go outside.

* Glistening candlelight can turn the gloomy and cold December nights into a comfy and intimate setting. Use a few candles to usher in a charming warm glow!

* Don’t underestimate the depth of woven textiles and accents they bring to a room. Think of beautiful organic ceramics, wool rugs, carpets and linen tablecloths – this trend is all about traditional and luxury elements being used together. The colour palette ranges from off whites, soft creams and a spectrum of greys that leads up from the palest tone to dark slate.

* Brass is the new copper especially when incorporated into home decor in an overt way. It can be combined with natural and clean materials such as marble in kitchens and baths to create a cool, industrial aesthetic.

* Get those beautiful rugs out. Create a welcoming entrance by covering up bare floors that are cold. A large, soft, but durable rug such as one made of nylon or acrylic, will withstand the heavy foot traffic and keep the entry feeling warm.

* Cushions and throw pillows are great for making your home feel cosy and warm. Not only do they look great, but they are affordable and comfortable too. Your guests will appreciate the effort you have put in to make your place warm and welcoming for them.

* Dress up the windows! Block out chilly drafts by layering on window treatments. Thick draperies add volume, colour, style and warmth to any space.

* While decor and accessories help in cosying up your home visually, it’s important to entice other senses too. A fragrant bowl of potpourri, in a wintry scent such as cinnamon, pine needles, or evergreen will fill your home with seasonal cheer. Display the arrangement prominently on a mantel or as a casual table centre piece.

* Include mirrors, lamps and metallic pieces. Items that bounce light are instant mood lifters in this chilly season.

