Over half of youngsters experience bullying while playing online games

Kids may face threats while playing online games. (Source: ThinkStock Images) Kids may face threats while playing online games. (Source: ThinkStock Images)

More than than half of young people have faced bullying while taking part in online games, a new

UK study has found.

The study by an international anti-bullying charity surveyed about 2,500 members aged between 12 and 25 on a

virtual community.

ALSO READ | Youngsters tend to share personal data online with strangers

The researchers found that 57 per cent of the young people surveyed had experienced bullying online when playing

games. They also found that 22 per cent of young people had stopped playing games as a result of online bullying.

ALSO READ | Over 80% Indian youngsters use smartphone for shopping

Almost half of them claimed to have been threatened while playing an online game, and 38 per cent said they had been hacked within a game, ‘BBC News’ reported.

ALSO READ | Delinquent youngsters suffering from PTSD need tailored treatment: Study

“Young people who are subjected to bullying offline are some of the biggest consumers of the internet and technology

and subsequently more likely than average to use online games for escapism and to be free of ridicule and abuse,” said Liam Hackett, founder of charity Ditch the Label.

ALSO READ | Cyber-bullying ups aggression in kids

“It is this relationship that makes our findings all toopressing and real. Bullying within online gaming environments

is a real issue,” he said.

Cell phones and computers themselves are not to blame for cyber bullying. Social media sites can be used for positive activities, like connecting kids with friends and family, helping students with school, and for entertainment. But these tools can also be used to hurt other people. Whether done in person or through technology, the effects of bullying are similar.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App