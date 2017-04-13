Over 130 cyclists to go for heritage ride in Shimla

The motive of the event is to push the citizens of Shimla towards a greener and healthier lifestyle. (Source: File photo) The motive of the event is to push the citizens of Shimla towards a greener and healthier lifestyle. (Source: File photo)

Over 130 cyclists from 20 cities will carry out a heritage ride in the Himachal Pradesh capital on Friday to raise environment awareness and encourage cycling, event organisers said on Thursday.

The first of its kind initiative is part of the Sixth Hero MTB Shimla and is organised by the Himalayan Adventure Sports and Tourism Promotion Association (HATSPA).

The cyclists will travel eight km in a unique evening ride of Shimla. It will start from the historic Ridge, an open space just above The Mall.

“Long traffic snarls are a common sight these days in Shimla. Sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives of transit like cycle are the need of the hour to decongest the roads and revive its old charm,” Mohit Sood, President of the HASTPA, told IANS.

“The motive of the event is to push the citizens of Shimla towards a greener and healthier lifestyle,” added its General Secretary Akhil Puri.

Cycling as an alternative to commute has been explored by many cities like Copenhagen, Amsterdam and Taipei. These cities have significantly reduced carbon emissions by encouraging the residents to use cycling.

HASPTA annually hosts MTB Shimla, besides the famed Hero MTB Himalaya, one of the world’s toughest mountain biking rallies.

This time MTB Shimla race will commence on April 15 from Shimla and conclude the next day at starting place.

Over the two days, the race will be covering 120-km with an elevation gain of 3,500 m.

It will cover single tracks, river beds, jeep tracks and forest tracks.

The rally will pass through Bulia, Ashwani Khad, Chail, Sadhupul, Koti, Chini Bungalow and Dhalli.

