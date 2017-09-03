Onam 2017: Best SMSs, WhatsApp wishes and Facebook status, messages, greetings, images for your loved ones

According to popular belief, on the day of Onam, the spirit of King Mahabali visits Kerala and the festival is a preparation to welcome him. (Source: Thinkstock Images) According to popular belief, on the day of Onam, the spirit of King Mahabali visits Kerala and the festival is a preparation to welcome him. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

The festival of Onam is celebrated with exuberance and zeal in not only Kerala, but by Malayalis everywhere. It usually falls the month of Chingam, which as per Gregorian calendar overlaps with August-September. With its origins in Kerala, the harvest festival is celebrated to welcome demon King Mahabali, who is believed to visit Kerala at this time. Being the official state festival, Onam, is a public holiday in Kerala; it is celebrated over a period of 10 days and each day has its own significance and meaning. The first and the last days are the most auspicious. This year, it ends on September 4, and elaborate feasts and functions have been planned for the occasion.

While such festivals are ideally spent with one’s friends, family and loved ones, that is not always possible. But that doesn’t mean you can’t wish the ones you love, which is where we come to the rescue with this collection of various Whatsapp messages, images and texts that show how much you miss and love them this Onam.

*Onam

No greeting card 2 give.

No sweet flowers 2 send.

No cute graphics 2 forward.

Just a loving HEART of mine saying

Happy ONAM wishes

(Source: Traveltriangle) (Source: Traveltriangle)

*Colorful Pookalam…

Lively Songs…

Delicious Feasts…

Complete it with prayers to have a blessed year ahead til next Onam festival.

Happy Onam!

(Source: Desicomments.com) (Source: Desicomments.com)

*Air is filled with joy and zeal.

It’s colorful everywhere,

Homes are adorned with colorful embellishments.

But I hope that Onam is not just about that.

I hope that the spirit of Onam fill your heart with happiness and fulfillment.

*May God bless you and fill your heart with joy,happiness and onam spirit. May the color and lights of the Onam fill in your home with peace,happiness and joy.

Have the most beautiful Onam.

(Source: Funtimedaily.com) (Source: Funtimedaily.com)

*One more Onam is comming to remind us

Maveli’s golden rule.Let me take the pleasure to wish you

and your family a very happy Onam festival!

I wish that next year,

I’ll be there to celebrate this fun celebration with you.

Have a blessed Onam!

(Source: Whatsappstatus77.in) (Source: Whatsappstatus77.in)

*I maybe miles away, but the spirit of Onam will always stay in my heart.

So, let’s celebrate this Onam festival by heart and by soul.

Happy Onam to you!

(Source: Desicomments.com) (Source: Desicomments.com)

*I remember those Onams we celebrated together Now.

Pooviliyum Pookalavum still in my memory.

From miles away, sending my warmest Onam greetings to you.

(Source: Funtimedaily) (Source: Funtimedaily)

*Onam is the festival when we realise the colors of nature.

We are blessed with a wonderfull land with lot of flowers.

And you are one of those special persons in my life.

Thank you for being my friend. Happy Onam to you!

