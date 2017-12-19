Britain’s Royal family go matching blues for their Christmas Card this year

The British Royal family has chosen this picture for their Christmas card this year. (Source: KensingtonRoyal/Twitter) The British Royal family has chosen this picture for their Christmas card this year. (Source: KensingtonRoyal/Twitter)

Every year, Britain’s royal family picks out a ‘postcard perfect’ picture that will go on their Christmas Card. This year, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge chose blue as the colour of their Christmas, with the family all smiles in their blue-hued outfits.

The picture clicked, earlier this year, by Getty’s royal photographer Chris Jackson features the Duke and Duchess duo with their two children, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2. For the portrait, William wore a sharp suit and wife Kate looked radiant in a pale blue Catherine Walker skirt suit. George wore blue stripes, while Charlotte looked adorable in a frock that she’d earlier worn during the royal tour to Germany last year.

According to the Kensington Palace tweet, this is the picture that will feature “on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family. The image features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year. The photograph was taken earlier this year by @ChrisJack_Getty at Kensington Palace. pic.twitter.com/p8jm6zDfl0 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 18, 2017

In 2015, the family posted an outdoors picture of themselves on the card, with blue being the colour of choice then as well.

Source: The Royal Family/ Source: The Royal Family/ Facebook

Besides, unveiling the Christmas royal portrait, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also announced that Princess Charlotte will attend the Willcocks Nursery School in London, starting January 2018. The school said, “We are delighted that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen the Willcocks Nursery School for Princess Charlotte. We look forward to welcoming Charlotte to our nursery in January.”

