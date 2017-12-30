7 ‘party’ plans for introverts for New Year’s Eve!

Have plans of spending time alone this New Year’s Eve? Try one of these! Have plans of spending time alone this New Year’s Eve? Try one of these!

If an introvert is given a choice to go have fun outside, s/he would prefer spending it all by themselves rather than picking a crowd. Most introverts true to the word — which means ‘a person predominantly concerned with their own thoughts and feelings rather than with external things’ — find ways of doing things that let them spend most of their time alone. However, understanding the psyche of an introvert is not very easy for people who are social butterflies or in other terms falling in the extrovert category. While the perfect plan for an extrovert would be to go and party their hearts out, the same cannot be said for people who enjoy the company of a very small circle or prefer being along.

So, if you are an introvert and want to ‘party’, there here are seven ways that coincide with your definition of celebrating this New Year’s Eve!

1. A Spa Night

Dedicate an exclusive spa night to yourself this New Year’s Eve. Away from rowdy music and crowded clubs, you can add a glass of wine to further enhance your relaxation mode. Moreover, if going out is not something you would prefer doing on 31st, then even drawing a hot water bath along with soft music and bathing salts could be a perfect way of staring your year.

2. Binge watch

From Friends, The Big Bang Theory, How I Met Your Mother to multiple Bollywood and Hollywood movies that can be watched over and over again, binge watching is surely one of the things that an introvert could enjoys to doing. Invite a friend over(only if you want to), make a list of movies/sitcoms that you love watching, fill a bowl

with popcorn and let the last day of the year sail away!

3. Clean your room

In addition to being an introvert if you have symptoms of Monica Geller (FRIENDS) – a cleanliness freak – running parallel with your personality, then picking the broom and giving your room/house a makeover is surely one of the best ways of starting the new year.

4. Go on a solo weekend trip

Take advantage of the extended weekend that falls on this new year’s day, you can always plan a solo trip. Pull a friend or two along, only if they will add more fun to your ‘alone’ time. However, going solo and exploring the woods, hill, beaches or any place that pleases you and helps you rejuvenate along with the new year.

5. Pick a book to read

As Oscar Wilde said, “If one cannot enjoy reading a book over and over again, there is no use in reading it at all.” A perfect way of ending your year is by picking up a book you love or always wanted to read and as the day ends, finish the book along with the year. No harm in romanticising reading on the last day of 2017.

6. Cook dinner for self

If you enjoy cooking and want to treat yourself with a well cooked meal, be your own guest! Dine with a glass of wine, good music and a delicious meal, adding candles will do no harm. However, if being lazy is also a part of your personality, going out for an elaborate meal or ordering in is also an equally good option.

7. Sleep

Many introverts will agree with this option. Sleeping or just lazying around is probably the best way of starting the the new year. Might give sleep marathon a try. No?

