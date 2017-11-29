PM Narendra Modi gifts Ivanka Trump a Sadeli craft wooden box, made in Gujarat

PM Narendra Modi gifted US presidential advisor Ivanka Trump a Sadeli craft box, when the latter was in the country for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad. (Source: AP, ANI/Twitter) PM Narendra Modi gifted US presidential advisor Ivanka Trump a Sadeli craft box, when the latter was in the country for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad. (Source: AP, ANI/Twitter)

US President Donald Trumps’ daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump, who is in India for the eighth edition of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad, was gifted a unique and traditionally hand-crafted box by Prime Minster Narendra Modi. The PM, who is known for unusual gifts that showcase the heritage and tradition of India, gave a wooden box crafted from Sadeli art to the US First Daughter.

Native to Surat, Sadeli is a craft technique wherein the wooden surface is decorated using delicately scraped pieces of wood, ivory, metal and other materials and placing them in geometrical patterns. Sadeli bears a similarity with Khatam, a Persian version of the art. The technique and motifs of khatamkari marquetry are said to have been brought by the Parsis, who came Surat from Iran that eventually took shape as Sadeli.

Originally, Sadeli was used mainly to decorate doors, windows, and furniture but today the Sadeli craftsmen use their skills to embellish jewellery boxes, photo frames and wooden boxes. The earliest known examples of Sadeli date back to the 16th century, and it is said to have gained popularity during the 19th century. The fact that the tiny pieces of material used to create the geometric patterns need to be first cut and then pasted meticulously requires a lot of labour and the process is as meticulous as it is time-consuming.

PM Narendra Modi presented #IvankaTrump a wooden box of Sadeli craft. This craft technique of fabricating geometric patterns in wood is native to Surat pic.twitter.com/REUXauXo4L — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2017

PM Modi has also earlier presented such unique gifts to other world leaders as well including US First Lady Melania Trump, to whom he gave a hamper containing a traditional, handcrafted Himachali silver bracelet, tea and honey from Kangra valley and hand-woven shawls from Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

