Mumbai to host Luxury Lifestyle Weekend in March

Luxury Lifestyle Weekend (LLW), a platform that will bring together luxury brands and consumers, will take place from March 9 to March 12 at Jio Garden, Bandra Kurla Complex, here.

The event has been created with the objective of presenting a platform where both ends of the luxury spectrum may engage, converse and develop an ecosystem, said a statement.

“With the Luxury Lifestyle Weekend our endeavour is to bring together the varied stakeholders that make up the industry ecosystem. On one hand, the aim is to introduce consumers to luxury through the lenses of experiences and craftsmanship, while on the other it is to share access with brands to a larger pool of aspiring buyers beyond traditional geographic pockets,” said Akash Sheth, the Managing Director of LLW.

Over 100 Indian and international luxury brands will set up bespoke pop-up experiences across verticals like art, automobiles, aviation, decor, hospitality, jewellery and watches, to name a few.

Also visitors to LLW will see exclusive previews of yet-to-be launched high-value luxe offerings.

To flag off the event, the curtain raiser took place at Jyran, Sofitel Mumbai, on Tuesday evening.

The evening was attended by luxury industry insiders like, Milvin George (Panerai), Rohan Vaziralli (Estée Lauder Companies India), Ivy Wong (One&Only), Sheetal Munshaw (Atout France) and Seetu Kohli (Seetu Kohli Concept), Anjali Gaekwar (Christian Louboutin), Gaurav and Pratima Bhatia, Aishwarya Nair and Rooshad Shroff among others.

