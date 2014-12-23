Welcome 2015: 5 ways you can personalise your New Year wishes

From traditional greetings to e-greetings to a variety of apps – wishes are getting more and more personalised with each passing year.

By Sonakshi Kundra

Trend is something which is in vogue and it keeps on changing. From traditional greetings to e-greetings to a variety of apps – wishes are getting more and more personalised with each passing year. You sure don’t want to repeat youself as far as wishing is concerned and would rather try something more special and interesting each time. For that matter you can chuck the digital thing altogether and pick up pen and paper for your loved ones. The handmade cards can never go out of vogue.

As 2015 is round the corner, will you send an online greeting this year or a sentimental real paper card with pictures of the family and a special note? Will it be written in cursive or typed away on a laptop? Will it be a paid post and courier or whisked through the web at no cost?

Here’s how you can wish your loved ones this New Year’s:

#1 Use social media to personalise your wishes

Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp are now significant part of our lives. With every passing day, the number of friends on our social circuit has increased. And so have our birthday lists. This means that we might sometimes ignore the standard, boring wishes and greeting on our walls. So here’s what we can do.



You can post their pictures on your FB wall and even put their pictures on your Whatsapp profile and change your display picture. Many people now use online photo sites to upload images and write their own greetings. Instagram is also a popular application which is widely used and it has also launched applications like instagram cards and instagram collages which basically is the new age avatar of our traditional egreetings.

#2 Make them Video

There are a variety of applications to do that.

* You can use Animoto Video, it’s one of the most sought-after Facebook applications.

* Else you can make them a small video via applications like Window movie maker or Kate’s Video Toolkit. All you have to do is choose a theme, an assortment of pictures and some music.

* You can also use Flipgram to create beautiful short video stories using your photos, set to music you love.

Making a video to wish your friends is the in thing.

#3 Surprise Birthday Fan Page or Whatsapp Group

If you’re looking to be a bit creative, make them a surprise page or group. Plan it privately and invite all the special friends to join and you can wish them together.

#4 Online Video conference

Exchanging video messages via our cellular devices is no less than a blessing. It was my birthday, I was all alone in hostel and was badly missing my family. I thought it would be my worst b’day, but then my brother called me and asked me to switch on Skype. (Thanks to WiFi) and at 11:45 pm, I saw my family on computer.

It felt so special. They wished me followed by cake-cutting. For me, video conferencing is an excellent way of keeping in touch with friends, family, even if they are in a different country, thanks to the technology. There are many new applications nowadays like i Chat (for Mac users). And many others like Ekiga, Tokbox, Eyejot, SightSpeed, ooVoo, Skype, Yugma, hangouts, tango etc.

#5 Personalised Gifts

Technology is a wonderful thing but there’s something special and meaningful about getting a card in the post. Special handmade cards add to the experience. They are priced at a higher price than normal cards, and are a gift in itself. Card making in itself is a big industry. Many online sites like cremedelacraft.com, online website of Ferns ans Petals etc. have wonderful ideas for customised and personalised cards.

(The writer is presently pursuing BJMC from I.P. College, Delhi University)

