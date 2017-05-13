Happy Mother’s Day 2017: This Mother’s Day gift your mom something she will treasure

What are you going to gift your mom this Mother’s Day? (Clockwise from top left: Facebook/Indian Artisans online, Instagram/Sarita Handa, Instagram/Needledust, Instagram/silverrage) What are you going to gift your mom this Mother’s Day? (Clockwise from top left: Facebook/Indian Artisans online, Instagram/Sarita Handa, Instagram/Needledust, Instagram/silverrage)

“Some are kissing mothers and some are scolding mothers, but it is love just the same, and most mothers kiss and scold together,” were the famous words of American writer Pearl S Buck. It’s actually true, isn’t it?

Each one of you will agree that a mother’s love is unparalleled. She might annoy you with her constant questioning but it all comes from concern and deep down in your heart you know that despite all the petty fights and bickering, there’s an abundance of love – because for her, you are the centre of her universe.

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, gift your mom something that she’s been thinking of getting for herself for a long time or something she will treasure forever. Of course, you can’t repay her for what she has done for you through gifts but you can always bring a smile to her face.

Here’s a list that we have curated for you. Take a look:

Ditch gold and go for beautiful silver jewellery

Given the number of thefts and robberies that we come across these days, your mom might not be comfortable with wearing gold all the time. Gift her something that looks good and classy on her and isn’t as expensive as gold. She will love the indie touch. Also, it goes well with kurtas, saris, jeans, basically anything. You can check Amrapali as they have a nice collection under Rs 3000. If you want to order online, visit Jaypore or Silverrage on Instagram.

Get her a new summer wardrobe



Clothes are always a good gifting option if you know the choice of the person well. Since, we are talking about your mom here, we are pretty sure that you know what she loves. Ditch Pantaloons and Westside this year and give her something different and sustainable. Péro is a good option as they make clothes inspired by global tribal designs and street wear. Then there is another brand called Nicobar that focus on natural, breathable fabrics and each piece is classy and really summery.

Encourage your mom to start a business

Is your mom’s baking skills exceptional? (Source: Thinkstock Images) Is your mom’s baking skills exceptional? (Source: Thinkstock Images)

If you swear by your mom’s baking skills and you think the world needs to taste it too, then get her enlisted at imadeit.in. These guys help home entrepreneurs explore new opportunities and build on their skills through their website. They also welcome DIY crafts. This could actually turn out to be a gift she will cherish.

Let your mom indulge in her artsy side

A handcrafted art diary inspired by a series of original panels developed by a Madhubani artist depicting the new Indian Woman. (Source: Indian Artisans online) A handcrafted art diary inspired by a series of original panels developed by a Madhubani artist depicting the new Indian Woman. (Source: Indian Artisans online)

If your mom is an art lover then there’s nothing better than getting her something from Indian Artisans online, a website that helps bridge the gap between skilled artisans and customers who are passionate about handicrafts. They also have some beautiful Madhubani, Gondh Art and Sanjhi work diaries available at economical prices. The only drawback is that since the products are genuine, handcrafted pieces, the number of pieces available are limited.

Get her flat footwear for weddings she will love

Sky-high Jimmy Choo or Giuseppe Zanotti heels might not be everybody’s idea of dressing up at weddings. If your mom is one of them then get her some amazing jootis from Needledust or The Fizzy Goblet. For beautiful embellished ballerinas you can check Dyuti Bansal on Instagram and also Ridhi Mehra’s x TSG collection.

Help her redo the interiors

We are not talking about painting the house or anything along those lines but you can always help her in small ways, like buying a new set of cushion covers. While there are a lot of options available on Flipkart and Amazon, you can always check Sarita Handa or Atelier Kabana.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd