Mother’s Day 2018: 5 ways to pamper your mother

There are far too many things one needs to thank their mother for. From waking one up in the morning to be able to catch the school bus to worrying about being safe, a mother’s role in a child’s life can hardly be summed up in words. And while we might contest the relevance of a special day dedicated to them, it is never a bad idea to pamper them some more on this special occasion.

As we gear up to celebrate Mother’s Day, here are some ways you can make it special for her.

Read out a chapter from her favourite book

Your mother might have had bought you your favourite book but embroiled in the humdrum of everyday life she might have had forgotten the book she loves the most. On Mother’s Day, take out some time and read out her favourite parts from the book she loves.

Take her out for a walk

Remember all the times she used to talk to you, but you were too busy on your phone? Well, it is time to change that, even if it is for a day. Put the phone in the pocket and give your mother undivided attention. It is her day and make her feel special. Take her out for a walk and have the conversation she has been dying to have.

Invite her friends over

It goes without saying that most of her days are spent playing host to your friends. On Mother’s Day, invite her friends over and let them chat their way to glory.

Cook her favourite dish

More often than not, the dishes prepared at home cater to the wants and needs of everybody else other than the mother. On Mother’s Day, go to the kitchen and cook the dish she always craved to have but could not make.

Take her out for a film or play her favourite one at home

Remember the actor she would inevitably blush while watching on screen? Play one of your mom’s favourite movies for her and watch the glee on her face. It will all be worth it.

