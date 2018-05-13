Mother’s Day 2018: Celebrate the special bond with delectable food at these places in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata

Mother’s Day 2018: Food listings across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata. Mother’s Day 2018: Food listings across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata.

While one can never think of ways that will be enough to thank one’s mother for the things they do, one can show their appreciation and make one’s mom feel special. Mother’s Day, that is celebrated on the second Sunday of May, is one such occasion. If you are out of ideas on what to gift your mother or just want to round off the evening perfectly by taking your mother to a blissful meal, we have here some suggestions for you on the places that you can visit for a memorable meal with your family.

DELHI

To make matters sweeter, The Mellow Garden, Rajouri Garden is offering a deal that is bound to bring a smile to your face. Bringing your mother along for a meal at the restaurant will get each of the accompanying family members a complimentary dessert of choice.

Where: J2/7, 2nd & 3rd Floor, BK Dutta Market, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

When: 12 noon- 12 midnight

Phone: 072920 53000

The Suryaa is offering a complimentary buffet on a table of minimum two. There is a special Sunday brunch on offer with low-calorie desserts.

Where: The Suryaa, New Friends Colony, New Delhi-110025

When: 1230 hrs to 2300 hrs (for buffet)

1230 hrs to 16: 00 hrs (for Sunday brunch)

The Westin Gurgaon: Treat your mother in an indulgent, hearty and exclusive Mother’s Day brunch at the all – day- dining restaurant, Seasonal Tastes. Drop by early in the day and lounge by the pool, with pool access starting at 9 AM. This Mother’s Day let your mother sip on refreshing drinks while enjoying a complimentary foot massage!

Where: The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi

MUMBAI

The Quarter at the Royal Opera House has a fine selection of appetisers, salad, pizza, mains, and desserts that will make your day special. Pick any three dishes of choice for Rs 1,200 or go for unlimited for Rs 1,500 on the food menu. That’s not all. Make the reservation on your mother’s name and the first 30 reservations will be given a special treat of gifts that include hair care by Schwarzkopf and gourmet teas by The Kettlery.

Where: The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Mathew Road, Opera House, Girgaon

Cost: Rs 1,200 (for three dishes), Rs 1,500 for unlimited

Grand Hyatt: Celebrate Mother’s Day over the weekend at the Grand Hyatt. Participate in a mom-child dessert masterclass at the Gourmet Store. The masterclass comprises of recipe demonstrations, high tea, soft beverages and vouchers for mothers. Enjoy a special themed brunch on Sunday accompanied by gift stalls, interactive kids area and sparkling wine for mothers.

Where: Grand Hyatt, Bandra-Kurla Complex Vicinity, Off Western Express Highway, Santacruz East

When: May 12 – 13

Cost: Rs 1,500 for masterclass; Rs 3,499 for brunch

KOLKATA

Lucifer is Coming Back to Life: This quaint cafe at Lake Avenue, Lucifer is Coming Back to Life, has plans to celebrate this mother’s day on a sweet note. On a billing of over Rs 500, customers will be given one complimentary Vanilla ice cream with chocolate sauce, and that over Rs 1000, will be given one Sizzling Brownie.

Where- Lucifer is coming back to life. 26, Late Tapan Chowdhury Avenue, Kolkata-26

JW Marriott: Welcoming another Mother’s Day, the favourite property of the city presents to you a special meal to make it a special and memorable day for all the mothers out there. JW Marriott Kolkata is curating a special brunch to honour the occasion at the all-day dining restaurant – JW Kitchen

Where-4A, J.B.S Haldane Avenue, Tangra, Kolkata

Phone- 03366330000

