Most parents don’t know their children’s interests: Survey

The survey also said parents found it challenging when it came to their children’s true interests. (Source: File Photo) The survey also said parents found it challenging when it came to their children’s true interests. (Source: File Photo)

Even as parents in India feel that children who follow their interests build a happier tomorrow, most find it difficult to identify them, according to a survey. “About 54 per cent parents had ‘somewhat of an idea’ about their child’s interests, while 20 per cent did not know what their children’s true interests were and the rest 26 per cent said they have a very good idea about the interests of their child,” according to a survey conducted by Pinwi (Play-Interest-Wise).

Pinwi is a company focused on data-driven innovations. Further it revealed that about 73 per cent of the parents felt their child’s interest was a reflection of their happiness, while 16 per cent linked it to hobbies and 11 per cent to aptitude. The survey was conducted among 800 respondents across the country. The survey also said parents found it challenging when it came to their children’s true interests. “Identifying their children’s interests was a primary challenge with 25 per cent finding it difficult to ascertain interests and 31 per cent were unable to keep track of the changing interests of their child. A

bout 40 per cent felt the need to understand in detail the ways, in which they could nurture their children’s interests,” it added. “One pursues activities that are more performance driven, then earns education degrees out of peer pressure, and usually take up a career that is in demand but not always as per our liking. Most people we meet will say they would have picked a different career path, given a choice. It is no surprise then in the long run these decisions only lead to dissatisfaction and professional fatigue,” Pinwi Founder and CEO Rachna Khanna said.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App