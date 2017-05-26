Most Gen Z shoppers buy from online stores, says TCS survey

In the digital age, the recent rage of online stores has changed the way youngsters shop. The trend is very prominent among the Gen Z (born after 1995) of Mumbai, a recent youth survey released by the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) revealed. Pointing at the rapidly increasing online market among high school students, the survey said that around 84 per cent, that is at least 8 out of every 10 teenagers, in Mumbai shop online.

The survey has also found that when it comes to paying the bills, cash-on-delivery is the most preferred mode of payment, either using parents’ money (65 per cent) or their own pocket money (40 per cent).

According to the TCS youth survey, Mumbai’s Gen Z prefers using Internet for online shopping, followed by social networking and instant messaging sites to connect on the move.

The survey has found that Facebook is slowly losing its popularity to other social networking sites, especially Instagram. While 54 per cent of students said they actively use Facebook, the number has gone down drastically since 2012 (86 per cent) and 2013 (76 per cent).

Meanwhile, 52 per cent students said were active Instagram users. Vriddhi Gala (13), student of a South Mumbai school, said: “Instagram is more precise and totally for smartphone users. It is more creative than Facebook. My classmates use Instagram to share pictures and even moods.”

The TCS Gen Z Survey, 2016-17, was conducted in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Lucknow, Nagpur, Pune, Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore, Indore, Kochi and Vizag.

The survey was conducted with an aim of studying and finding out digital preferences of students between the age group of 12 and 18 years. Around 12,000 students from Class VIII to Class XII were asked to fill up a questionnaire that depicted their digital habits.

The days when students used to be glued to the television are now passe. Smartphones, computers and laptops have replaced the conventional mode of entertainment now, states a nation-wide survey by the TCS.

While smartphones (79 per cent) and laptops/desktops (39 per cent) continue to be the most coveted gadgets for Mumbai’s Gen Z, other advanced gadgets like tablets (39 per cent), gaming consoles (32 per cent) followed by e-book readers (27 per cent), smartwatches (21 per cent), activity tracker/fitness band (17 per cent) and virtual reality headsets (15 per cent) are quickly gaining popularity among young Mumbaikars.

Of the 700 participants in the city, 74 per cent of respondents said that they use Internet for completing school assignments. This was followed by instant messaging at 69 per cent, downloading games/music (67per cent) and 60 per cent used the Internet to play and download games.

The survey also showed that around 26 per cent respondents said that they do not have a social media account while 13 per cent said they had to delete their accounts due to pressure from parents.

Aadhya Srinivas (15), student from a school in Bandra, said: “I was asked to delete my Facebook and Twitter accounts last year by my parents. They told me these sites were time consuming and a waste of time. Many of my friends face the same problem but they have new accounts with fake names.”

Even the mode of communications has changed. Emails and SMS are things of the past for high school students as social media platforms are the main medium of communication. For city students, WhatsApp and Hike are replacing conventional chats and SMS. Total 88 per cent use WhatsApp followed by Facebook Messenger (60 per cent), Snap Chat (41 per cent), Google hangout (36 per cent) and Hike messenger (35 per cent).

