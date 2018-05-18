Meghan Markle-Prince Harry wedding: Know the places where love blossomed between the couple

Know where love blossomed between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with the Royal Wedding tour bus. (Source: Reuters/Ovvuu videos) Know where love blossomed between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with the Royal Wedding tour bus. (Source: Reuters/Ovvuu videos)

With less than a day to go, the countdown to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s grand wedding has already begun. Starting from which designer the Suits actor will wear, to the guest list, bridesmaids and pageboys and decor, everything about the royal wedding has been of great interest to fans all over the world.

Well, that’s not all. Ahead of the royal wedding, fans of the couple have been given a chance to visit all the places in London, where love blossomed between them. The first stop of the converted Routemaster bus is at Kensington Palace.

ALSO READ| Meghan Markle-Prince Harry wedding: First glimpse of the royal wedding cake

During the tour, the royal couple’s relationship is celebrated with a special trans-Atlantic high tea. They are also served with a mix of English and American cuisine. For example, one will find typical England: cupcakes made of apple and cinnamon and other bakery items.

Check out the video of the Royal Wedding bus here:

ALSO READ| Meghan Markle-Prince Harry wedding: What will the royal bride wear?

Just in case you are curious about the decor of the wedding venue, we have you covered. The royal marriage is set to take place in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle at noon on May 19. The decor will include flowers, branches of beech, birch and hornbeam, along with white garden roses, peonies and foxgloves which will be brought over from the gardens and parkland of the Crown Estate and Windsor Park.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd