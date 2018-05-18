Follow Us:
Friday, May 18, 2018
Meghan Markle-Prince Harry wedding: All you need to know about the royal wedding decor

Meghan Markle-Prince Harry wedding: The royal marriage is set to take place in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle at noon on May 19. The decor will include flowers, branches of beech, birch and hornbeam, along with white garden roses, peonies and foxgloves which will be brought over from the gardens and parkland of the Crown Estate and Windsor Park.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 18, 2018 6:51:18 pm
Royal wedding, royal wedding dresses, royal wedding cards, royal wedding decorations, meghan markle wedding, meghan markle wedding dress, meghan markle prince harry story, prince harry wedding prince harry and meghan markle prince harry and meghan wedding, royal wedding, prince harry and meghan markle wedding, prince harry and meghan markle royal wedding, prince harry, prince harry wedding, Royal Wedding 2018, Royal Wedding 2018 date, Meghan Markle, Meghan Markle wedding, royal wedding time, indian express The Royal Wedding is set to take place on May 19 at St George’s Chapel at noon. (Source: Reuters)
The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has always been of great interest and with less than 24 hours to go, the countdown has already begun. People can’t stop obsessing about the D-Day and there are strong rumours that BFF Priyanka Chopra is already on her way to London. While Indian fans are scouring the Internet for a glimpse of the Quantico actor in London, there has been much hullabaloo about the wedding dress and the decor as well.

Scheduled to take place in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle at noon, the place of worship seats approximately 800 people. According to a statement by the Kensington Palace, the Royal family will be paying for all the “core aspects” of the wedding that includes the church service, music, flowers, decorations and the reception, which will be held at St George’s Hall.

The decor will include flowers, branches of beech, birch and hornbeam, along with white garden roses, peonies and foxgloves. These will be brought over from the gardens and parkland of the Crown Estate and Windsor Park and will be arranged by Philippa Craddock, also known as the “Queen of London Florists”.

For the service music, it will include a number of popular hymns and choruses that will be directed by James Vivian, the director of music at St George’s Chapel.

After Markle and Prince Harry’s marriage ceremony, the Dean of Windsor will conduct the service and the Archbishop of Canterbury will oversee the couple when they make their vows. Following which, the royal couple will take forward a carriage procession from St George’s Chapel through Windsor and return to the Windsor Castle along the Long Walk.

According to another statement by the Kensington Palace, “Following the service, there will be a reception at St George’s Hall for the couple and the guests from the congregation. Later that evening, the Prince of Wales will give a private evening reception for the couple and their close friends and family.”

