Meghan Markle-Prince Harry wedding: All you need to know about the royal wedding decor

The Royal Wedding is set to take place on May 19 at St George’s Chapel at noon. (Source: Reuters) The Royal Wedding is set to take place on May 19 at St George’s Chapel at noon. (Source: Reuters)

The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has always been of great interest and with less than 24 hours to go, the countdown has already begun. People can’t stop obsessing about the D-Day and there are strong rumours that BFF Priyanka Chopra is already on her way to London. While Indian fans are scouring the Internet for a glimpse of the Quantico actor in London, there has been much hullabaloo about the wedding dress and the decor as well.

Scheduled to take place in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle at noon, the place of worship seats approximately 800 people. According to a statement by the Kensington Palace, the Royal family will be paying for all the “core aspects” of the wedding that includes the church service, music, flowers, decorations and the reception, which will be held at St George’s Hall.

Full statement from @KensingtonRoyal about #princeharry & #meghanmarkle’s wedding next May. The Queen & DoE will obviously be there, as will Meghan’s parents. The Royal Family will pay for the wedding. #RoyalWedding2018 pic.twitter.com/wzDh3wx1lx — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) November 28, 2017

The decor will include flowers, branches of beech, birch and hornbeam, along with white garden roses, peonies and foxgloves. These will be brought over from the gardens and parkland of the Crown Estate and Windsor Park and will be arranged by Philippa Craddock, also known as the “Queen of London Florists”.

For the service music, it will include a number of popular hymns and choruses that will be directed by James Vivian, the director of music at St George’s Chapel.

The music will be under the direction of James Vivian, Director of Music, St George’s Chapel, including the Choir of St George’s Chapel, and a selection of choral groups, soloists, and musicians: pic.twitter.com/FjBvyW5FwE — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 24, 2018

19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, winner of 2016 @BBCYoungMus. Last June, Prince Harry saw Sheku play at an event in London in support of the work of Antiguan charity the Halo Foundation. pic.twitter.com/C3QSfcbXJl — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 24, 2018

Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir. The Choir is made up of a group of British artists dedicated to creating a sound that demonstrates the community they share, and has been performing both nationally and internationally for over 20 years. pic.twitter.com/tae19p6G6E — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 24, 2018

ALSO READ| Ahead of Meghan Markle-Prince Harry’s wedding; a look at history’s most beautiful royal wedding dresses

After Markle and Prince Harry’s marriage ceremony, the Dean of Windsor will conduct the service and the Archbishop of Canterbury will oversee the couple when they make their vows. Following which, the royal couple will take forward a carriage procession from St George’s Chapel through Windsor and return to the Windsor Castle along the Long Walk.

ALSO READ| Meghan Markle-Prince Harry wedding: First glimpse of the royal wedding cake

According to another statement by the Kensington Palace, “Following the service, there will be a reception at St George’s Hall for the couple and the guests from the congregation. Later that evening, the Prince of Wales will give a private evening reception for the couple and their close friends and family.”

We can’t wait to watch the royal wedding. What about you?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd