Saturday, May 19, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Meghan Markle-Prince Harry Wedding LIVE Updates: All the highlights from the royal wedding

Meghan Markle-Prince Harry wedding: The last time when the British Royal Family generated such an elaborate buzz was back in 2011 when Prince Harry’s elder brother Prince William married Kate Middleton.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding will take place on May 19 at the Windsor Castle's 15th-century St George's Chapel.

The Royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has garnered quite an interest worldwide and with less than few hours to go, people just can not stop gushing about it. Meghan Markle’s BFF Priyanka Chopra, who penned down a beautiful article for the TIME magazine calling her “people’s princess” is already in London, along with the cast of her television drama — Suits. The last time when the British Royal Family generated such an elaborate buzz was back in 2011 when Prince Harry’s elder brother Prince William married Kate Middleton.

Fans are hooked on to the Internet to get all the details of the wedding, which clearly seems to be the most awaited event of the year. Though the first look of the wedding cake, which took over 5 days to bake, has been disclosed, there are still a lot of things that are yet to be revealed.

And don’t feel disheartened if you couldn’t make it to London to witness the royal affair in person. The Royal Family will live-stream the entire ceremony on YouTube and Facebook and it will carry footage of the wedding procession. From Meghan Markle’s and Prince Harry’s marriage ceremony at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle to their carriage ride after exchanging the vows, to make sure you don’t miss out on anything, follow this live blog.

