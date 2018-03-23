Royal Wedding: Meghan Markle-Prince Harry’s wedding cards have a special US-UK conection

A photo of Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle posing for the media in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London after their official engagment. (Eddie Mulholland/Pool via AP) A photo of Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle posing for the media in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London after their official engagment. (Eddie Mulholland/Pool via AP)

When Suits actor Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement was officially announced, it took the entire world by storm. From wedding dress to venue to Queen’s approval, everything surrounding the upcoming royal wedding sent just not the people of the United Kingdom but also the Internet into a frenzy. Now, with the wedding scheduled on May 19, 2018, Kensington Palace released the wedding invitation and it has a unique detail.

The royal invite adorned with gold, as shared by the official palace handles on Twitter and Instagram, is a delight.

Invitations to the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have been issued in the name of His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales. pic.twitter.com/jidwuYboon — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2018

The invitations follow many years of Royal tradition and have been made by @BarnardWestwood. They feature the Three-Feathered Badge of the Prince of Wales printed in gold ink. pic.twitter.com/cd7LBmRJxO — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2018

Later that evening, around 200 guests are being invited to the reception at Frogmore House given by The Prince of Wales. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2018

“The invitations follow many years of Royal tradition and have been made by @BarnardWestwood. They feature the Three-Feathered Badge of the Prince of Wales printed in gold ink,” Kensington Palace wrote on Twitter. They further highlighted that the golden ink used to print the cards are American. Giving a subtle hint to their union of both British and American lineage they wrote, “Using American ink on English card, the invitations are printed in gold and black.”

Using American ink on English card, the invitations are printed in gold and black, then burnished to bring out the shine, and gilded around the edge. pic.twitter.com/gQpC6tDot0 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2018

They also shared a brief introduction of the young woman who printed all the cards and the old machine from the 1930s that printed the coveted 600 cards.

A 24 year old who made the 600 #royalwedding invites told us of her surprise when she was handed the job.

Lottie Small said she was “unbelievably excited” and “squealed a little bit” when she found out one Friday afternoon.

It took her two days to print all the invitations. pic.twitter.com/64QuYpEkRR — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 22, 2018

The invite also specified the dress code for those attending the wedding and requested a “morning suit or lounge suit” for men, and a “day dress with hat” for women.

Their card is not the only thing that is unique to this royal wedding. The lovebirds will tie the knot at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, whereas Kate Middleton and Prince William exchanged vows at Westminster Abbey. And unlike previous royal weddings that were conducted on weekdays, theirs will be on a Saturday.

The wedding service will begin at 12noon at St George’s Chapel. The Dean of Windsor will conduct the service and The Archbishop of Canterbury will officiate as the couple make their vows. pic.twitter.com/dTS56fy22c — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 12, 2018

There is some exception to the wedding cake too. While traditionally, fruit cake is served at the royal event, the royal couple has opted for Lemon elderflower cake from a London-based pastry chef Claire Ptak, owner of the Violet Cakes.

For their wedding cake Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen pastry chef Claire Ptak, owner of the London-based bakery @violetcakes. pic.twitter.com/Rx36WBt7kC — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 20, 2018

Claire Ptak, who was raised in California, focuses on using seasonal and organic ingredients in her cakes. Ms. Markle previously interviewed Chef Ptak for her former lifestyle website The Tig. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 20, 2018

For a sneak peak at what #princeharry & #meghanmarkle’s #royalwedding cake could look like, feast your eyes on these beauties from @violetcakes. #meghan met Claire when she interviewed her for her blog The Tig and loved her cakes! pic.twitter.com/kiAv5mPiiq — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) March 20, 2018

Markle previously interviewed Chef Ptak for her former lifestyle website The Tig.

