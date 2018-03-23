Presents Latest News

Royal Wedding: Meghan Markle-Prince Harry’s wedding cards have a special US-UK conection

The Kensington Palace whie unveiling the royal invitation cards highlighted that the golden ink used to print the cards are American. "Using American ink on English card, the invitations are printed in gold and black," they wrote on Twitter.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Updated: March 23, 2018 10:34 pm
meghan markle, prince harry, royal wedding, harry meghan wedding invite, harry meghan wedding details, harry meghan wedding cake, royal wedding updates, british royals, indian express A photo of Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle posing for the media in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London after their official engagment. (Eddie Mulholland/Pool via AP)
Related News

When Suits actor Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement was officially announced, it took the entire world by storm. From wedding dress to venue to Queen’s approval, everything surrounding the upcoming royal wedding sent just not the people of the United Kingdom but also the Internet into a frenzy. Now, with the wedding scheduled on May 19, 2018, Kensington Palace released the wedding invitation and it has a unique detail.

The royal invite adorned with gold, as shared by the official palace handles on Twitter and Instagram, is a delight.

“The invitations follow many years of Royal tradition and have been made by @BarnardWestwood. They feature the Three-Feathered Badge of the Prince of Wales printed in gold ink,” Kensington Palace wrote on Twitter. They further highlighted that the golden ink used to print the cards are American. Giving a subtle hint to their union of both British and American lineage they wrote, “Using American ink on English card, the invitations are printed in gold and black.”

They also shared a brief introduction of the young woman who printed all the cards and the old machine from the 1930s that printed the coveted 600 cards.

The invite also specified the dress code for those attending the wedding and requested a “morning suit or lounge suit” for men, and a “day dress with hat” for women.

Their card is not the only thing that is unique to this royal wedding. The lovebirds will tie the knot at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, whereas Kate Middleton and Prince William exchanged vows at Westminster Abbey. And unlike previous royal weddings that were conducted on weekdays, theirs will be on a Saturday.

There is some exception to the wedding cake too. While traditionally, fruit cake is served at the royal event, the royal couple has opted for Lemon elderflower cake from a London-based pastry chef Claire Ptak, owner of the Violet Cakes.

Markle previously interviewed Chef Ptak for her former lifestyle website The Tig.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Mar 23: Latest News