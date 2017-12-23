How Meghan Markle-Prince Harry’s engagement photos are inspired but different from Kate Middleton-Prince William

From L to R: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle; Prince William and Kate Middleton. (Source: Kensington Palace/ Twitter, File photo) From L to R: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle; Prince William and Kate Middleton. (Source: Kensington Palace/ Twitter, File photo)

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement has been announced, people can’t stop gushing over their fairytale love story. Though there are instances of a commoner marrying a royal in the past, including Kate Middleton who married Prince William, in this case, there are many firsts.

With the Kensington Palace releasing two photographs – one casual and the other formal – to mark the engagement of the couple, people are going crazy over their scintillating chemistry and of course, Markle’s outfits.

In the adorable black-and-white casual photo, the former Suits star can be seen wearing a sweater by Victoria Beckham while embracing her prince charming and showing off her stunning diamond ring. The pose is similar to Kate-William’s photo where she too flaunted her engagement ring that was previously worn by Princess Diana, with her hands resting on her husband’s shoulder, wearing a similar pastel top by Whistle.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry can be seen acing his fashion game in a Burberry long coat, and taking his fiancee into his embrace, while his older brother kept it formal and simple in a brown sweater worn over his shirt. If you draw a comparison between the two couples, you can see that all of them are definitely in love but, Prince Harry and Markle’s photo is more intimate than any other royal photograph ever.

Author and body language expert Judi James decoded their looks captured on the lens and said, “it’s the sexual sizzle that leaps off the page”. According to a report by Daily Express James said, “Forget the Markle Sparkle, it’s the sexual sizzle that leaps off the page in these intimate engagement photos that must define the newest Windsor couple as ground-breakers when it comes to royal PDAs.”

James also highlighted how strikingly different the poses are from earlier royal photos including Prince William and Kate Middleton. “William and Kate opted for some polite snuggling – Harry has raised the bar by wrapping Meghan into his coat. She’s looking down in a flirtatious way but the way their heads are nuzzling makes you feel like clearing your throat to let them know you’re still watching,” Daily Mail quoted James.

In the formal photo, Markle can be seen in a ballroom gown. It looks like a scene straight out of a magazine shoot — something not usually seen in royal portraits. The two photos by renowned fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski have been shot outdoors at Frogmore Hous, Windsor Castle, which is a first-of-its-kind as traditional royal photographs are always taken indoors.

Also, the black Ralph & Russo gown with embellished golden patterns which the actor picked is certainly more glamorous than the outfit picked by Middleton for her photo. The latter was seen in a formal white Reiss dress and jacket.

Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for the media in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London. (Source: AP/ file) Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for the media in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London. (Source: AP/ file)

However, both brothers in the formal photo sported similar looks in teal suits and ties.

Whose engagement photos do you like more? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

