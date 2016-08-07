Happy Friendship Day: Make these lovely friendship bands yourself and surprise your friends

Reach out to the child in you and make something special for your friends. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Reach out to the child in you and make something special for your friends. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

When we were in school, Friendship Day was a huge deal. It meant telling your BFF how important they were, for thanking them for being there for you through thick and thin, for making them feel special for having put up with all your whining and/or coming to your rescue every time you were hauled up for something definitely should not have done.

Leading up to that first Sunday of the month of August (though, in school we’d just celebrate it on Friday!), so many of us would spend hours making these super-cool friendship bands or bracelets. Come to think of it, this would be the ONLY time you would find a boy proudly sporting a bracelet! (It helped that Friendship Day fell before Rakhi, which was usually when the boys would suddenly all vanish!) In fact, the more bands/bracelets you had was directly proportionate to your popularity in class and school. The best ones were not those that were bought from the store, but those that we made by ourselves at home.

We’d put in thought about which colours matched the friend’s personality, which design would go to whom and what kind of trinkets to put in each of them. All this made the whole affair just way more special and personal.

In today’s fast-paced times, why not relive our childhood a little? Take some time out to actually make friendship bands and bracelets this year. Not only will you find that it’s totally fun, but your friends will really appreciate it too.

Here’s a video that gives you tutorials on five very easy and beautiful friendship bracelets. All these five bracelet projects are DIY bracelet with string, in the last one the tutor pairs the string or thread with a chain.

Watch the video here.



Loved this DIY project, and have your own spin? Tell us in the comments.

