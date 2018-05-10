Kerala trans couple gets married; triumphant moment for the LGBTQIA+ community in India

Surya, who successfully underwent sex-change operation in 2014, is preparing for her tenth class examinations and, Ishan, who underwent sex-change operation three years ago, is a Class 12 student. (Source: Sheethal Shyam/Facebook) Surya, who successfully underwent sex-change operation in 2014, is preparing for her tenth class examinations and, Ishan, who underwent sex-change operation three years ago, is a Class 12 student. (Source: Sheethal Shyam/Facebook)

In a a triumphant win for the LGBTQI+ community in India, Kerala’s first legal trans-couple got married today (May 10) in a ceremony attended by family and friends from the community. Ishan, who was once living as a man trapped inside a woman’s body, and Surya Thiruvananthapuram as a woman inside a man’s anatomy, successfully underwent sex-change operations.

Their marriage comes as a victory in the face of the trauma and humiliation many from the marginalised community continue to go through in India. The two got married at Mannam Memorial Hall in Thiruvananthapuram under the Special Marriage Act.

Both Ishan and Surya, members of the Transgender Justice Board, nurtured their years-long friendship into love and now, into marriage. The ceremony was attended by LGBTQI+ rights activist and actor Sheethal Shyam, TN Seema, dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi, Kadakampally Surendran, who is the Kerala minister for co-operation, tourism and Devaswom, Mayor V K Prasanth, among others. While Surya, who successfully underwent sex-change operation in 2014, is preparing for her tenth class examinations under Kerala State Literacy Mission, Ishan, who underwent sex-change operation three years ago, is a Class 12 student.

In 2017, the news of another trans couple from Kerala — Sukanyeah Krishna and Aarav Appukuttan — getting married, made news. According to a report by Mid-Day, the couple had met each other and subsequently fell in love after meeting at the hospital while preparing for their sex-change operations.

