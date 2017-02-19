Jail inmates of Kerala’s Poojappura Central Prison will soon run a men’s salon

An unused old quarters building, located near the jail, would be given a facelift and turned into an air-conditioned and well-furnished parlour, exclusively for men. (Representational image/ Source: Pixabay) An unused old quarters building, located near the jail, would be given a facelift and turned into an air-conditioned and well-furnished parlour, exclusively for men. (Representational image/ Source: Pixabay)

Prisons or jails have been renamed as ‘Correctional Homes’ for quite some time now, providing a better chance for the inmates to learn skills and eventually find an honest way back to normal life. Well, interestingly, the authorities of one of the oldest prisons in Kerala plans to open a salon run by its inmates.

Yes, inmates at Poojappura Central Prison will soon be opening a beauty salon, where civilians can avail quality beauty services at cheaper rates. The venture is part of the various rehabilitation initiatives taken by the state authorities for the prisoners in the state.

An unused old quarters building, located near the jail, will be given a facelift and turned into an air-conditioned, well-furnished parlour, exclusively for men, jail superintendent S Santhosh told PTI.

But this is not the first time a salon would be run by jail inmates. In Kerala itself, the first barbershop run by prisoners was opened last year. The Poojappura project will be the second such salon manned by prison inmates in the state, after the ‘Phoenix Freedom Xpressions’ opened at the Central Prison in Kannur.

“We are planning to open the saloon by April-May. Training for inmates in this regard will begin soon. The instructors from two polytechnics in the city will impart training in the beautification course,” Santhosh added.

In the initial phase, about 25 jail residents will given beautician courses and employed at the parlour, in shifts. “We have given priority to those who have some knowledge in basic beautification skills like hair cutting, shaving, beard grooming and so on,” he told PTI. Adding that there is a huge demand for “skilled beauticians” and often migrants from other states fill up those jobs in the state, he hopes that the jail inamtes would be qualified to to get those jobs when they complete their tensure.

Recently, as part of a rehabilitation programme, women inmates of Tihar jail were given opportunity to acquire fashion skills. A laboratory was opened in collaboration with Pearl Academy, for women to be taught tailoring and sewing, among other things.

[With inputs from PTI]

