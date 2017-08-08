Yes, there is a condom ‘alternative’; let’s hope the idea sticks

The “crazy idea as simple as sex itself” is a brainchild of a company called Jiftip, who is the maker of this “feel shield” that basically prevents wet spots, and that’s all. (Source: Sandra Oaks/ Youtube) The “crazy idea as simple as sex itself” is a brainchild of a company called Jiftip, who is the maker of this “feel shield” that basically prevents wet spots, and that’s all. (Source: Sandra Oaks/ Youtube)

While we were still trying to get our heads around the fact that a condom manufacturing company decided to launch pickle-flavoured condoms aka achari condom, there’s a weird condom alternative (well, sort of). Yes, a sticker that seals the tip of male genitalia! Believe it or not but this sticker very similar to a bandaid that lets you enjoy sex and urges you to “have a jizzfest inside your penis, then take it outside”!

You might be thinking about all the studies and researches that have warned men time and again that holding back bodily fluids is bad and that’s not how nature designed it — to be fair, they agree too. “For obvious reasons, nature left the tip open. Not so convenient when sex turns your nest into a Jizz-Fest,” the product’s website says. But in their defence, they brag about “Chinese Daoist monks” who for ages have enjoyed benefits of reversing fluids. “They believe it saves time and energy on refills while increasing both health and stamina. Win, Win, Win, and WIN,” the website adds.

The “crazy idea as simple as sex itself” is the brainchild of a company called Jiftip, which makes this “feel shield” that basically prevents wet spots, and that’s just about all. So, it is NOT an alternative for a condom and neither does it serve most important reasons of using protection during sex. The company clearly states that neither does it prevent pregnancy nor does it protect you against STDs.

Here’s how it works

“We feel everything’s better unwrapped, especially sex,” the brand claims and thus pushes one to use it only to “fall in love with sex, all over again, like a virgin.” And want men to sign a “Jiftip liability waiver” before trying. To sign up for using the sticker, one has to agree to many clauses among which one says to “use Jiftip for novelty, pleasure, convenience, fun, or entertainment purposes ONLY”.

The TipGear comes with a price tag of $6 and is shipped worldwide. But be warned, “It’s beta! We promise it won’t work for everyone, nothing does.” So, only if your up for risk try it, because “How can you know? How can anyone know? -until they try”. Genius, right? But their genius doesn’t stop there. For some reason, they have decided to defy science and logic seems to have died since they started campaigning for their product. According to their website, “Healthy skin is a virtually impenetrable natural germ barrier”. Wait, WHAT?! When did this happen?

Other than that not being the case at all, we’re still trying to figure out why this thingamajig exists.

