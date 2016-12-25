It’s party time! But, mind you, make sure you drink responsibly

Do not drink and Drive/ (Source: ABInBev) Do not drink and Drive/ (Source: ABInBev)

As the year comes to an end, it’s time to wear your party hats and dance towards New Year’s Eve in high spirits. And when we talk about celebrating, it’s not uncharacteristic to follow it up with a clink of glasses. But therein lay the catch – that crucial moment when you decide that there are times you need to choose not to take the wheels to get home. Or, better yet, to drink responsibly.

For many drinking responsibly seems like an oxymoron. But it need not, and to prove that, RJ Khurafati Nitin led a pub crawl across the very hipster Gurugram CyberHub.

“Thou shall keep the drinking in moderation”, “Thou shall be smart and designate a friend who is not drinking”, and “Do not forget to keep thy phone charged” were some of the pledges Nitin made the 30-odd people take at the awareness event ‘Crawl for a Cause – Party by Example’ launched by the Gurugram Police recently.

Talking about how important it is to not drive after consuming alcohol, Gurugram Traffic Police’s DCP Balbir Singh said, “Respect the road means to follow rules on the road for not only your safety but for the safety of others. 400 people approximately die on a daily basis from road accidents and that affects not only the person but their families.” In 2015, nearly 4,200 people were charged for drunken driving and in 2016, over 3,800 people have been given tickets for the offence already.

Another important and practical point made by Singh was to keep in mind the alternatives to driving after drinking. He urged people to be responsible and either travel with a driver or book a cab in advance.

Cab aggregator Ola’s business head (north), Deep Singh, who was present for the pub crawl stressed on the importance of taking safety measures beforehand. “There is a compelling need for people to realize the importance of safe driving especially those who visit bars and pubs.” he said.

In what can be called a ‘fun’ awareness drive, all the participants hopped from one bar after another – Beer Café, Social, Café Delhi Heights and Raasta – while engaging in stimulating conversations around road safety. RJ Nitin made sure he was heard at all the restaurants as he hosted a quiz on the topic, even asking people to come with a Road Safety slogan. The winning line: “Make the road your friend and it will take care of you”.

This is not the first time such an event is organised to promote safe driving. In 2011, this initiative was launched in collaboration with the Gurgaon Police and a mascot called ‘Traffic Tau’ was also introduced. Now, posters of Tau with his famous moustache asking people to remain safe on the road can be found across Gurugram.

“Promoting responsible drinking is at the heart of our community efforts. We want to encourage people to party responsibly and respect the road by choosing safe travel options after an evening out. I am pleased to see the response and hope this inspires people to be safe while having a good time,” said Devashish Dasgupta, director, corporate affairs, AB InBev, organisers of the initiative.

