International Women’s Day 2018: 10 quotes on women by men

International Women’s Day is celebrated every year on March 8. The day celebrates womanhood and recognises their social, political, cultural, economic achievements. It emphasises the importance of gender equality. People from all across the world come together to on this day to partake in the celebration of womanhood. The day, of late, is being increasingly associated with feminism and equal rights for women. The day was mostly celebrated in socialist and Communist countries before the UN adopted it in 1977. The UN celebrates the day on the basis of different themes. This year, the theme is #PressforProgress.

While women have been speaking about their rights and the need for gender equality for ages now, men too have had opined on women. Sometimes they have been unkind while on other times they have been understanding. On this day we bring to you 10 quotes by men on women.

International Women’s Day: Women are no lesser than men. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express) International Women’s Day: Women are no lesser than men. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express)

International Women’s Day: Women can break barriers and shatter glass ceilings. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express) International Women’s Day: Women can break barriers and shatter glass ceilings. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express)

International Women’s Day: Empowering women is not an option rather a necessity. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express) International Women’s Day: Empowering women is not an option rather a necessity. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express)

International Women’s Day: Much like men, women too deserve and are entitled to equal opportunities. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express) International Women’s Day: Much like men, women too deserve and are entitled to equal opportunities. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express)

International Women’s Day: It is about time to let women fly and take charge of their lives. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express) International Women’s Day: It is about time to let women fly and take charge of their lives. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express)

International Women’s Day : Women have been caged by the shackles of patriarchy for far too long. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express) International Women’s Day : Women have been caged by the shackles of patriarchy for far too long. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express)

International Women’s Day: Gender equality is the need of the hour. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express) International Women’s Day: Gender equality is the need of the hour. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express)

International Women’s Day: Respecting women is a must. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express) International Women’s Day: Respecting women is a must. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express)

International Women’s Day: Women can do precisely everything men can. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express) International Women’s Day: Women can do precisely everything men can. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express)

International Women’s Day: Happy International Women’s Day! (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express) International Women’s Day: Happy International Women’s Day! (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express)

Observed from the 1900s, Women’s Day is not associated with any one group. But the day brings together state governments across the world, many women welfare and empowerment organisations, non-profits and charities, each focusing on celebrating women. The day was initially celebrated as International Working Women’s Day and the earliest celebration is believed to be held at a socialist-political event in New York City in 1909.

