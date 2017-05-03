Lingerie vending machines all set to debut in India

The first machine will be installed at a mall here. (Source: Thinkstock Images) The first machine will be installed at a mall here. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Lingerie vending machines at select prime locations, starting with a mall here, will be launched soon.

Radhika Goenka, heiress to the Welspun Group, is set to start her own line of women’s innerwear —Lingerie Shop. It will be officially launched in the second week of May.

This will also feature the launch of fully functional lingerie vending machines with its all-black collection, Be Mine, on display, read a statement.

The first machine will be installed at a mall here and will be gradually available in other parts of the country.

Stocked with pre-packaged lingerie products in multiple styles and sizes, the machines will provide the buyer with an assortment of premium quality innerwear.

The machines will be set up at select prime locations allowing for quick and easy purchases with product returns being just a click away.

“As we are a brand that advocates for unconventionality and uniqueness, the need to make a statement is essential. Our aim is to break the mould in the Indian lingerie market by offering premium bespoke products with a twist,” Goenka, founder of Lingerie Shop, said in a statement.

“Though primarily an online platform, we will also bring to the market India’s first ever lingerie vending machine. Women today desire a product that is both stylish and comfortable. Our brand has been conceptualised and created as an answer to this basic aspiration also with the added convenience,” she added.

