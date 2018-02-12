Hug Day 2018: Why Hugging Matters in Your Love Life

Hugs help build trust and honesty in a relationship. (Source: Designed by Rajan Sharma/Thinkstock Images) Hugs help build trust and honesty in a relationship. (Source: Designed by Rajan Sharma/Thinkstock Images)

While the main ocassion, that is, Valentine’s Day falls on February 14, the week prior to it has a different significance. Each day, from February 7 to 13, has its own meaning and is celebrated accordingly. And February 12 is dedicated to Hug Day.

A hug makes your loved ones realise how important they are to you. After a tired day at work, a tight hug from your partner conveys he/she cares about you. It provides reassurance and is one of the best ways to express your love. They are natural stress relievers, which also helps build trust and honesty in a relationship. It is a silent way of saying “You are important to me”.

Besides such emotional benefits, hugging someone has medical benefits as well. Hugs have a tendency to increase oxytocin layers (also referred to as love hormones), which helps in healing loneliness, isolation, anger, frustration and the likes of them. It helps strengthen the immune system and helps balance out the nervous system as well.

Hugging and types of hugs have also evolved due to social conditioning. The duration and pressure of a hug depend on the context and the level of intimacy. For example, you hug your relatives almost for as long as you desire because of the comfort level you share, while a platonic hug tends to be short and casual to avoid any sexual or romantic implications.

Depending on the intention, hugs can be tricky to manoeuvre as there are various types of hugs, each with its own specifics and subtle cues. The various types of hug includes bear hug, body hug, comforter, crusher, cuddle and many more. So, this hug day, give your loved one a tight, bone crushing hug to let them know they are loved.

