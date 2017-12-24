Tips to preserve your skin’s youthfulness

It is important to follow a healthy diet in order to retain the youth of your skin. (Source: Thinkstock Images) It is important to follow a healthy diet in order to retain the youth of your skin. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Skin ageing is a natural process. However, it gets accelerated due to fast-paced lifestyles, imbalanced diet and exposure to harsh weather conditions. Protect your eyes, keep skin moisturised and more for youthful skin, say experts.

“It is important to start early and help your body replenish the collagen it is losing with the help of preventative treatments and quality skincare products to maintain healthy looking skin while also preventing or delaying the onset of fine lines and wrinkles,” Harshna Bijlani, Medical Head of The AgeLess Clinic, told IANS.

Chandrika Mahindra, Principal Scientist, The Himalaya Drug Company, has a few suggestions to maintain youthful skin:

* Moisturise your skin: Look for a herbal day cream that consists of SPF and Edelweiss plant stem cell extract which is known for having antioxidant, anti-ageing and skin conditioning properties. The cream should provide intense hydration, be fast-absorbing and able to re-plump skin.

* Follow a healthy diet: An imbalanced diet not only affects your health but also your skin. Therefore, it is important to consume foods that encourage healthy skin renewal. A diet comprising high-vitamin foods such as fruits, salads and natural juices are rich in anti-oxidants that help provide moisturisation and maintain naturally glowing skin.

* Add a night cream to your skin care regimen: During the night time, skin cell production doubles and skin layers are renewed. While sufficient sleep is the key to flawless skin, enhance this process with an herbal night cream consisting of botanical extracts, by applying it right before sleeping. Night creams work overnight to provide intense hydration making your skin visibly youthful.

* Protect your eyes: The area around your eyes is sensitive and most susceptible to developing the first signs of ageing. Use a herbal under eye cream packed with Edelweiss plant stem cells, which will soothe tired eyes. The cream would help gently nourish and hydrate the tender skin around your eyes, leaving it bright and youthful.

* Take a break: Today’s fast-paced life and increased stress levels lead to emotional as well as physical distress. Stress contributes a great deal to skin-ageing. Dull skin, fine lines and wrinkles are signs of ageing that are accelerated due to stress. Indulging in a calming activity such as yoga or meditation can help detoxify your body, balance hormone levels and relieve you of stress. So, give yourself a break every now and then to rejuvenate your mind and skin.

