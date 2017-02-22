How to look gorgeous beyond 30s

Hydration is the key to flawless and radiant skin. Layer up with hydrating products that penetrate the skin making it plumper, younger-looking and leaving you with a natural glow from within. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Hydration is the key to flawless and radiant skin. Layer up with hydrating products that penetrate the skin making it plumper, younger-looking and leaving you with a natural glow from within. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

The ravages done unto your skin by environmental factors become visible as you age and dark spots and discolouration begin to appear. But it doesn’t need to be that way, says an expert.

Sapna V. Roshni, Cosmetic Surgeon, Cocoona Centre of Aesthetic Transformation, suggests how to appear younger no matter what your age is:

* Injectables, lasers, and radio frequency address even the smallest age-related changes over time. Not only are they safer, easier and cheaper, but also require much less downtime than previous solutions. Don’t be afraid of minor procedures to define your cheekbones and get rid of those ‘parenthese’ lines running from your nose to the corners of your mouth.

* Your 40s are the perfect time to give your hair a makeover. Women in their 40s are nothing but self-assured and at the top of their game. Get a haircut to suit this new phase of life. Whether it’s a new colour palette you can dress your hair in or a completely new hairstylist, go for it.

* The muscular strength in women peaks between ages 20 and 30. The goal for you now is to maintain your muscle mass so that it doesn’t decline with age. Get a personal trainer to help you with the intensity of your workout. The key is to replace long easy cardio sessions with short high-intensity interval training sessions. Squats, jumping jacks, and stationary sprints are your best bet.

* The best gift you can give your skin is anti-oxidants. Go ahead, fill up on nutrient-packed foods which will help you fight disease, feel more energetic, and even lose weight. The best anti-oxidants for your skin are found in colourful fruits and vegetables. Eat the rainbow across a week and see your skin glowing and body healthy.

* Hydration is the key to flawless and radiant skin. Layer up with hydrating products that penetrate the skin making it plumper, younger-looking and leaving you with a natural glow from within. We’ve all heard of the Korean beauty favourite — sheet mask, a cloth saturated with skin loving ingredients. Perfect for all skin types leaving your skin deeply hydrated, it works as an anti-ageing treatment. Drink a couple more glasses of water every day to keep your body and skin in great shape.

* Use an SPF of 30, whether you’re relaxing at home or out on a rainy day.