How to be sensitive to people with depression

People who suffer from depression don’t admit it to themselves, leave alone talking about it to the world. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Depression is a common mental ailment, yet only a few talk about it. People who suffer from depression don’t admit it to themselves, leave alone talking about it to the world.

The World Health Organization characterises depression as one of the most disabling disorders in the world, affecting roughly one in five women and one in ten men at some point in their lifetime.

“The good news is that when depression is promptly identified and treated, its symptoms are manageable and there are many effective strategies for living with the disease,” says Dr Bhavna Barmi Senior Clinical Psychologist and relationship therapist, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute.

Since people don’t talk openly about it, there’s little acceptance about the disease. The loneliness felt by depressed people is often aggravated by their loved ones leaving them in lurch emotionally, thinking it to be an attitude problem or an attention seeking tactic.

A depressed person loses interest in everything around him/her including friends and family. It is important to stay connected to the person, be sensitive and help him/her cope with the condition. Here’s what you can do.

It is important to stay connected to the person, be sensitive and help him/her cope with the condition. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

1. It is not their fault: The personality of a depressed person undergoes a huge change. Their outlook towards life, friends and family changes, only that it’s not their choice. Thinking that it is their fault is a huge blow to their already tattered self esteem.

“Accept the fact that it is not their fault. It is merely a disease and like any other ailment, it can be treated,” says Dr Samir Parikh, Director, Mental Health and Behavioral Sciences at Fortis Healthcare.

“Depression is a disease and not an excuse to stay aloof. It’s not an attention seeking tactic. Once you understand that, you will be more sensitive to people who are suffering from this condition,” says Dr Nisha Khanna, a mental health professional, who was also associated with TV show Emotional Atyachaar.

Reminding them about the happy times, fun moments, their achivements will help them reconnect with their inner self.

2. Appreciate, motivate and add happiness to their lives: Depressed people often lose touch with themselves. They stop enjoying things that filled their lives with joy before. Reminding them about the happy times, fun moments, their achivements will help them reconnect with their inner self.

“If you stay close to a depressed person, it is important to appreciate, motivate, make the people remember happy moments, their personal and professional achievements. Because when you are suffering from depression, you suffer from lack of interest in everything. The key is to involve the person in activities,” feels Dr. Khanna.

“A depressed person is unable to get out of negativity. The person’s focus is never on the present moment, but either in past or future. It is important to remind the person of the good times. You can also distract the person with motivational books, quotes etc,” adds Dr Khanna.

3. Drag the person out of loneliness: Depression comes with loneliness and suicidal tendency. Leaving a person alone can be fatal. Inspiring him/her to do small chores can contribute a lot to his/her mental well-being.

“The person suffering from depression invariably feels lonely and suicidal. It is imperative to involve the person in daily activities like small household chores. Spending time with the person is very important,” says Dr Khanna.

4. Create a beautiful present, so that the past fades away: Depression also happens because of tragic events in one’s life. Though we cannot change past, we can create present.

“There’s no medicine that can erase past. But we can fade away the past by creating happy memories,” says Dr Khanna.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App