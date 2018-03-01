  • Associate Sponsor
Holi 2018: Celebration Ideas, Party At Home With Kids, Friends and Family

If are you thinking of throwing a party at home this year, fret not! Here are 5 ways you can enjoy the colourful day with your loved ones and get your party started. After all, it's the season to share a few laughs with closed ones and indulge in delicacies.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 1, 2018 6:00 am
Holi 2018, Happy Holi, Holi colours, holi tips, holi festival, Celebration Ideas, Party At Home idea, holi party With Kids, Friends and Family, indian express, indian express news Add fun to your Holi party at home with some gulal. (Express photo by Partha Paul)
Holi is a symbol of the triumph of good over evil. The festival revolves around smearing colour on each others’ faces, splashing people with water by throwing water balloons at them and heartily indulging in sweet delicacies that are made specially on this day. So, if are you thinking of throwing a party at home this year, fret not! Here are 5 ways you can enjoy the colourful day with your loved ones and get your party started.

Send out fun and quirky invitees

Making phone calls and sending SMS-es are too mainstream. Why not send out some quirky invitation cards. You can make handmade cards with funny messages. You can also send in a pack of gulal and sweets along with the card.

What’s Holi without some peppy music

After all, Holi is all about dance and special music! From Badrinath Ki Dulhania to Balam Pichkari, compile all your favourite party-numbers and popular Bollywood Holi songs and play them on full blast. You can play dhol beats at regular intervals too, to add to the fun!

Delicious foods and assortment of drinks

Besides the madness of colour smearing, the festival of Holi is synonymous with delicious Indian sweets and snacks, specially prepared for the occasion. A great delight for foodies, the menu revolves around both traditional and fusion desserts. While nothing can beat the versatility of a gujiya, the richness of thandai is also hard to compete with. From Besan Ke Ladoo to kachori and thandai mixed with bhaang, add these delicacies to your menu.

Dressing up

Vibrant colours or muted attires, whatever is your pick, being comfortable is of utmost importance, but not at the cost of making a fashion faux pas. And who better to turn to other than our Bollywood celebrities? While ivory and white continue to be the festive favourite on Holi, you can opt for other colours like matching a vibrant yellow with a bright pink.

Throw in a post-holi party

After having played with colours the whole day, relying on snacks and drinks will not curb your hunger pangs. You can throw in a good meal or a barbeque for your loved ones.

