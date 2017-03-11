Holi 2017: Essential tips for Holi to avoid skin and hair damage

Play with colours without worrying! (Source: Thinkstock Images) Play with colours without worrying! (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Ensure wearing clothes that cover most your skin, and avoid sitting in the sun if you’re full of colour, suggests an expert ahead of Holi, which falls on March 13.

Traditionally, colours were made from flowers. But with time, harsh chemicals and dyes have replaced these natural ingredients. To make sure that it doesn’t damage your skin or hair, here are some tips by Karuna Malhotra, Cosmetologist from Cosmetic Skin and Homeo Clinic:

* Stay hydrated drink water, juices and liquid. Dehydration causes your skin to dry and combined with harsh chemicals, the colour might seep into your skin.

* You should oil your hair well before you start playing. Coconut oil and olive oil are fine options to protect your hair from harsh colors.

* Also apply some oil behind your ears, ear lobes and nails as these are points were the colour easily settles.

* Avoid sitting in the hot sun, with the colours still on your face or body, after playing Holi, especially if you have used chemical-based colours. This makes the colours stronger and difficult to wash off. Sit in a shade even if you are outdoors.

* Use more of red or pink colours, which can easily be taken off. Gaudy ones like purple, green, yellow and orange have more harmful chemicals in them and should be avoided.

* Don’t forget to wear waterproof sunscreen before you step out for a day in the sun atleast SPF 30 or more.

* Wear clothes that cover most of your body. Avoid heavy fabrics like denim that don’t dry easily.

* Cover your head with a thick scarf or bandana.

* Don’t wear lenses when you go out to play. While Holi colours cause irritability, lenses have a tendency to absorb the colour, thereby making things worse. Wear glasses and keep wiping them clean from time to time.

Tips on removing colour afterwards:

* Hair should be deep conditioned after the wash. Make sure your hair is clean. Apply hair mask after two to three days to cure the damage.

* Cleaning the skin and hair after playing with colours is very important. Do not rub the skin vigorously with soaps to wipe the face of gulal, instead opt for a cleanser. Follow this up with lots of moisturizer, especially ones that are meant for sensitive skin.

* Avoid scraping off colours with your finger nails as they will leave unpleasant marks. Gently apply a granular scrub on the body and face to get rid of the colours.

* Do not bleach, shave, wax or go for facial or clean ups the following week. Give your skin and body some time to recover from the damage.

* Avoid using kerosene, petrol and spirits to remove stains, as they will make your skin dry. Rejuvenate your skin with a mixture of sea salt, glycerine and a few drops of aroma oil which have anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties.