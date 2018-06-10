High star rating on health apps doesn’t guarantee accuracy

Fitness App shouldn’t be used as a medical device. (Source: File Photo) Fitness App shouldn’t be used as a medical device. (Source: File Photo)

They found that 24 reviews claimed to use the app for medical purposes, with 11 people using it to manage their high blood pressure treatments, one person using it to manage kidney disease and another person using it to monitor blood pressure after a heart transplant even after the disclaimer that mentioned that the app shouldn’t be used as a medical device and is for “recreational” purposes only.

Six reviews came from people who claimed to be health care professionals including four nurses and one physician who gave an average rating of 4.2 stars out of five.

Eleven reviews came from people who said their health care provider – a total of four physicians and seven nurses – approved of the app. However, only two people said that a nurse and an emergency room physician disapproved of the app, and as a result gave a one-star rating.

“Physicians need to be careful; if you’re saying you personally use an app, people will trust it,” Plante said.

